Bryson DeChambeau’s Savage One-Liner About Rory McIlroy Resurfaces Before Masters Final Round
Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau will be back in a familiar spot Sunday—battling it out in the last round of a major championship, as the two are in the final group at the Masters.
Last June, McIlroy finished second to DeChambeau at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 after missing a short put on the 18th hole. On Sunday, McIlroy carries a two-shot lead over DeChambeau.
While we wait for the drama of that pairing to begin, let's look back at a funny moment the two shared last December. McIlroy made a light joke about his loss and then DeChambeau jumped in with a dagger of a line.
"I’d like to go up against Bryson and try to get him back for what he did to me at the U.S. Open," McIlroy said.
"To be fair you kind of did it to yourself," DeChambeau said.
Here's that moment, which has resurfaced this weekend:
It's going to be a fun Sunday at Augusta National.