Bryson DeChambeau Must Have Forgotten About This Nice Moment With Rory McIlory
Bryson DeChambeau struggled most of Sunday at the Masters before finishing tied for fifth, four shots behind the champion, Rory McIlroy. The two were in the final group together and while fireworks went off the first few holes, DeChambeau was an afterthought for most of the back nine thanks to a number of poor iron shots.
After his disappointing final round 75, DeChambeau spoke about his pairing with McIlroy and said that McIlroy didn't talk to him at all during the round. His exact words were: "(McIlroy) didn’t talk to me once all day. ... He wouldn’t talk to me."
Well, DeChambeau must have forgotten about a nice moment on the first tee when the two took off their hats, shook hands and shared some kind words. McIlroy even gave him a friendly tap on the arm like he was happy to see an old friend and was looking forward to a fun round of golf together.
Did McIlroy ever talk to him again on Sunday afternoon? Probably not, because he was busy trying to win a green jacket, which he ended up doing in dramatic fashion.
Hopefully some day DeChambeau will be able to recover from this. Not the loss, but rather the audacity of McIlroy to lock in and get the biggest win of his career.