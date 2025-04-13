Bryson DeChambeau Saves His Best for Last, Setting Up a Massive Masters Showdown
AUGUSTA — Golf’s ultimate showman saved the best for last Saturday. It wasn’t enough that he had birdied two of the previous three holes, assuring himself a Sunday pairing with Rory McIlroy at the Masters.
No, why not add a winding, 45-foot birdie putt, one that tracked all the way to the hole and had Bryson DeChambeau stalking it the last few feet, sending the place into delirium and setting up what appears to be a glorious final day at Augusta National.
DeChambeau, who broke McIlroy’s heart last summer at Pinehurst when he won the U.S. Open, has a chance to do so again Sunday as he trails the four-time major champion by just two shots after birdieing three of the last four holes to shoot 69.
Of course, the two-time major winner has his own Masters aspirations, which makes the final pairing all the more intriguing.
“It will be the grandest stage that we’ve had in a long time, and I’m excited for it,” DeChambeau said. “We both want to win really, really badly, and it’s—you know, shoot, there’s a lot of great players behind us, too. Got to be mindful of that and focus. It’s about who can control themselves and who can execute the golf shots the best.
“In regard to the patrons, it’s going to be an electric atmosphere.”
It was Saturday as McIlroy, playing with Corey Conners in the group in front of DeChambeau and second-round leader Justin Rose, started with a Masters record six consecutive 3s. He made three birdies and an eagle in the first five holes to race into the lead, withstood a lull where he made two bogeys in three holes, then finished with another flourish to shoot his second straight 66.
DeChambeau could have come unraveled, as he noted inconsistent iron play which meant hitting just nine of 18 greens. But he scrambled nicely, with good par saves at the 4th, 5th and 10th holes. He did make three bogeys but overcame them with his finish to move ahead of Conners, who is in third place, four shots back.
“It’s always important in a major championship to try and be in the final round or close to the final group,” DeChambeau said. “It was definitely fun knowing that it was Rory and knowing that we could have a good matchup tomorrow. Like I said, we’re not the only players out there. There’s still a lot of great players. But it’s going to be a fun test.”
DeChambeau and McIlroy’s relationship is, for the most part, nonexistent. Although he never called him out for it, DeChambeau noted previously that he waited around to congratulate Xander Schauffele when he lost by a stroke last year at the PGA Championship.
When McIlroy bogeyed two of the last three holes and then watched on a TV monitor at Pinehurst as DeChambeau holed the winning par putt, he bolted without offering congratulations and didn’t speak to the media.
It was a crushing loss for McIlroy, who largely escaped criticism although his departure has been noted often. He lost the U.S. Open by a shot in consecutive years after having a share of the 54-hole lead at the British Open in 2022, only to hit all 18 greens in regulation and still lose.
McIlroy, who has won twice this year on the PGA Tour, won the last of his four majors at the 2014 PGA Championship.
“We’ve been fine ever since. It's not really been an issue,” DeChambeau said. “It’s just going to be a fun day tomorrow. I’m really excited for the test.”
Of course, the two would rarely see each other, given the divide in the men’s game and the fact that DeChambeau plays for LIV Golf. Aside from their made-for-TV match in December that included Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, it’s doubtful they’ve been in each other’s company since the Open in July.
They’ve got a good five hours in store on Sunday, although DeChambeau noted he needs to get his iron play sorted out if he is to win his third major.
He missed too many greens and put too much pressure on his short game, which bailed him out for the most part but can’t always be the way.
That’s why he was on the driving range with the sun setting and the lights on. DeChambeau could wear out the best of driving ranges, and he was determined to get a few things fixed before retreating to a rental home and taking in a James Bond movie (Pierce Brosnan version) and staying up late so he can sleep late Sunday morning.
There’s a long time to think before that 2:30 p.m. ET tee time.
“I’ve done this a few times now, and I know when my limit is,” DeChambeau said of his post-round practice routine. “Definitely the most important thing is going back and relaxing and having a fun, enjoyable night. You know, just hanging out with my friends and family, and just being myself.
“Keep being myself. When I’m more of myself, I feel like I can keep going no matter what. It’s the times where you have to put on a face or do something or whatever that you don’t feel like you can keep going. So for me, the more I can just be myself, the longer I can go.”
DeChambeau was certainly being himself as he finished the round and then slapped as many hands as he could as security guards tried with all their might to hold the fans back with the gallery ropes.
It was a wild, electric scene, one that promises to deliver more drama Sunday afternoon.