Team Europe is Better Prepared for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage
Welcome back to SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction, where we cannot wait for those first tee shots next Friday.
Once again, we’re here to debate a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.
Do you agree or disagree? Let us know on the SI Golf X account.
The European Ryder Cup team flew to New York immediately after competing in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, taking a couple of scouting days at Bethpage and then remaining in the area. Ten of the 12 U.S. players competed at the Procore Championship, then went their separate ways. Give Team Europe the edge in preparation.
Bob Harig: FICTION. There’s plenty of time for the U.S. players to see the course. Four days of practice next week. Perhaps some will arrive over the weekend. The key is using it wisely. Are they learning the greens and spending time figuring out putting? That will be the bigger issue.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. I do like the Euro’s use of VR headsets, but I think the various preparations are a push between the two teams. Both are doing everything they can to land in New York with a plan in place and their team in top form. It’s really all you can do.
John Pluym: FICTION. I think the move by the Europeans says more about their unpreparedness for Bethpage. And who knows if doing a two-day scouting trip will provide them with everything they need to know about the golf course. On the other hand, Keegan Bradley encouraged his team to compete at the Procure Championship, which was a big-time move. And another win for the best player in the world.
John Schwarb: FACT. A scouting trip to the course a week ahead of time without hubbub is a no-brainer, whether it makes a difference in the matches is another story. And the Euros will remain here; don’t underestimate getting the body clocks right. The U.S. at least did its part by having 10 of 12 gather at a Tour event, far more “prep” than two years ago prior to Rome.
Alex Noren won the prestigious BMW PGA Championship for his second victory in the past three weeks—yet will be at the Ryder Cup not as a player but as a European vice captain. Teams should hold one spot open for a last-minute addition who may be playing well right before the matches.
Bob Harig: FICTION. This was done several years ago when the Ryder Cup butted up against the Tour Championship and maybe made some sense. But one or two events should determine form. Noren himself admitted it was unfortunate his timing.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. I think the teams have pushed their final roster selections as deep into the season as possible. You can’t really snag someone off the trophy stand on Sunday, fit them for a sweater and toss them out in a Ryder Cup pairing the following Friday … can you?
John Pluym: FICTION. Players earn their way onto the team by being consistent throughout the season. The team captains shouldn’t reward a player for a couple of wins late in the year.
John Schwarb: FACT. Why not? Meaningful golf is still played after the teams’ overhyped selection days. Perhaps the sanctioning bodies could even hold a last-chance qualifier for the final spot on each team—who wouldn’t watch that?
Lanto Griffin, in finishing third at the Procore, joked that he wished Scottie Scheffler hadn’t been there as part of the U.S. Ryder Cup team-building trip. Players who finish in the top 50 in points (therefore securing full status for the next year including signature events) should be barred from the Tour’s “FedEx Fall.”
Bob Harig: FICTION. This was a rare occurrence and while it might have taken some money and points out of pockets, it’s kind of a slap to sponsors to not allow any of the top players to play if they want. The good news is there are still five more FedEx Fall events and you are unlikely to see too many top 50 FedEx players.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. The top players have earned the right to set their schedules. I see it as one of the many fruits of being among the best in the world at their chosen sport.
John Pluym: FICTION. Do we want the best players playing tournaments? Absolutely, especially if I’m paying big bucks to be a sponsor. It was unfortunate for Griffin, but having 10 of the 12 Ryder Cup players competing was a massive get for the Procure.
John Schwarb: NEUTRAL. Ask Procore what a bonanza it was to have so many top players in its field. But I’m sympathetic to Griffin, who beat everyone at Silverado except two guys with multiple wins in 2025 and nothing to worry about in terms of job status.
The Masters announced Tuesday that Amazon Prime will stream two hours of coverage on Thursday and Friday before ESPN’s broadcast window. More streaming is nice but the Masters should expand its broadcast windows on CBS for the weekend.
Bob Harig: FACT. Augusta National’s policy has always been less as more. It’s remarkable to think that as recently as 20 years ago, it did not allow for the broadcast of the entire final round of the leaders. That has slowly changed over the years and this is another step in that direction. Nobody is going to skip going to the Masters if they want to go in order to see more of it on TV. And it’s hard to believe the viewing numbers will decrease with more hours.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. I’m intrigued by the Amazon deal, but will always vote in favor of more Masters on broadcast television. The presentation is just so well done every year, who wouldn’t want to see more of it?
John Pluym: FACT. It shouldn’t come as a big surprise that Amazon Prime doled out another chunk of cash to broadcast a major event. They already have Thursday Night Football, MLB, NBA and NASCAR. And don’t forget that new PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp came from the NFL. I think we’ll continue to see more and more streaming deals for golf. This deal should hopefully lead to the Masters expanding its broadcast windows on CBS for the weekend. Who wouldn’t want to see more coverage of the best golf tournament in the world?
John Schwarb: FACT. The U.S. Open final round is on NBC starting at noon, would be wonderful for the masses if the Masters did the same on CBS instead of Paramount+ having those first couple hours. But that seems like nitpicking in 2025, we sports fans are used to the channel shuffle.