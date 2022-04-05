2022 Masters Tournament: Latest betting odds, favorites and sleeper picks for Augusta National
Tiger Woods’ status has grabbed the headlines, but this 2022 Masters field is filled with players capable of slipping into a green jacket. As even casual fans know, some players excel at Augusta National and some do not.
According to SI Sportsbook, World No. 2 Jon Rahm is the favorite at +1000 in a very crowded odds board. Right behind Rahm is another yearly contender in Justin Thomas at +1400, followed by 2020 “Fall Edition” champion Dustin Johnson at +1500. Then there is Players champion Cameron Smith and current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler each at +1600.
For our favorite, we’re looking for a player who checks four boxes: course history, current form, value, and killer instinct. Cameron Smith at +1600 fits the bill. The two-time winner on Tour this year owns three top-10 finishes in his last three starts at Augusta National, including a T-2 in 2020. Smith missed an astounding 25 greens during that fall runner-up performance and still managed to contend. If he cut that missed-greens number in half, his short game wizardry should take him over the top. He ranks eighth in strokes gained: approaches, third in strokes gained: putting, and second in strokes gained: total on Tour this season. Bigger names still trend ahead of him, but outside of Scottie Scheffler, there has been no one more consistent.
For a midrange pick, we’re going to go a bit against the grain here and take Sam Burns at +4000. This will be Burns’ first ever start at the Masters and only Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 was able to pull off a victory in his first ever start at Augusta National. However, Burns has shown the mettle to compete against the world’s best time and again. After a stellar fall campaign which included a win at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Burns began 2022 with three straight missed cuts. Even with those poor starts, he regrouped in Florida with a T-9 at Bay Hill, T-26 at TPC Sawgrass and then successfully defended his championship at Innisbrook. Burns comes into this week at the top of his game once again and he will not be fazed by azaleas and pimento cheese sandwiches.
For a sleeper, were going back to the Si-Woo Kim well at +8000. He is famously one of the most volatile players on Tour but has steadied the ship a bit this season. In full field events, Kim has only missed the cut once aside from his withdrawal at The Players. Among those starts, Kim has finished inside the top-20 six times, including last week’s T-13 finish at the Valero Texas Open. When it comes to majors, the former Players champion has done his best work at Augusta National by far. In his last four starts, Kim has not finished worse than T-34 and had his best result last year with a T-12. If he can find a way to not have to use his three-wood to putt for any stretch of holes, Kim could be in contention on Sunday.
Oh, and when Tiger Woods does confirm his entry into the field, make sure to throw a nickel on him as well because you don’t want to be on the wrong side of the five-time green jacket winner.
2021-22 picks scoreboard:
Events: 21
Winners: 2
Top 5s: 5
Top 10s: 3
Top 20s: 1
Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:
Jon Rahm +1000
Justin Thomas +1400
Dustin Johnson +1500
Cameron Smith +1600
Scottie Scheffler +1600
Brooks Koepka +1800
Collin Morikawa +1800
Rory McIlroy +1800
Jordan Spieth +1800
Viktor Hovland +1800
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Xander Schauffele +2200
Bryson DeChambeau +3300
Will Zalatoris +3300
Hideki Matsuyama +4000
Daniel Berger +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Louis Oosthuizen +4000
Joaquin Niemann +4500
Adam Scott +5000
Shane Lowry +5000
Matthew Fitzpatrick +5000
Tiger Woods +5000
Corey Conners +5500
Patrick Reed +5500
Paul Casey +6000
Marc Leishman +6000
Russell Henley +6000
Sungjae Im +6000
Tony Finau +6000
Tyrrell Hatton +6000
Tommy Fleetwood +6600
Abraham Ancer +6600
Sergio Garcia +6600
Bubba Watson +7500
Si-Woo Kim +8000
Webb Simpson +8000
Justin Rose +8000
Matthew Wolff +8000
Brian Harman +8000
Robert Macintyre +8000
Billy Horschel +8000
Lee Westwood +8000
Jason Kokrak +9000
Gary Woodland +10000
Max Homa +10000
Harris English +10000
Cameron Champ +10000
Garrick Higgo +10000
J.J. Spaun +12500