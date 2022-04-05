2022 Masters Tournament: Latest betting odds, favorites and sleeper picks for Augusta National

A top-heavy field of players arrive at the season's first major, but when considering course history, there is value to be found.

Tiger Woods’ status has grabbed the headlines, but this 2022 Masters field is filled with players capable of slipping into a green jacket. As even casual fans know, some players excel at Augusta National and some do not.

According to SI Sportsbook, World No. 2 Jon Rahm is the favorite at +1000 in a very crowded odds board. Right behind Rahm is another yearly contender in Justin Thomas at +1400, followed by 2020 “Fall Edition” champion Dustin Johnson at +1500. Then there is Players champion Cameron Smith and current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler each at +1600.

For our favorite, we’re looking for a player who checks four boxes: course history, current form, value, and killer instinct. Cameron Smith at +1600 fits the bill. The two-time winner on Tour this year owns three top-10 finishes in his last three starts at Augusta National, including a T-2 in 2020. Smith missed an astounding 25 greens during that fall runner-up performance and still managed to contend. If he cut that missed-greens number in half, his short game wizardry should take him over the top. He ranks eighth in strokes gained: approaches, third in strokes gained: putting, and second in strokes gained: total on Tour this season. Bigger names still trend ahead of him, but outside of Scottie Scheffler, there has been no one more consistent.

For a midrange pick, we’re going to go a bit against the grain here and take Sam Burns at +4000. This will be Burns’ first ever start at the Masters and only Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 was able to pull off a victory in his first ever start at Augusta National. However, Burns has shown the mettle to compete against the world’s best time and again. After a stellar fall campaign which included a win at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Burns began 2022 with three straight missed cuts. Even with those poor starts, he regrouped in Florida with a T-9 at Bay Hill, T-26 at TPC Sawgrass and then successfully defended his championship at Innisbrook. Burns comes into this week at the top of his game once again and he will not be fazed by azaleas and pimento cheese sandwiches.

For a sleeper, were going back to the Si-Woo Kim well at +8000. He is famously one of the most volatile players on Tour but has steadied the ship a bit this season. In full field events, Kim has only missed the cut once aside from his withdrawal at The Players. Among those starts, Kim has finished inside the top-20 six times, including last week’s T-13 finish at the Valero Texas Open. When it comes to majors, the former Players champion has done his best work at Augusta National by far. In his last four starts, Kim has not finished worse than T-34 and had his best result last year with a T-12. If he can find a way to not have to use his three-wood to putt for any stretch of holes, Kim could be in contention on Sunday.

Oh, and when Tiger Woods does confirm his entry into the field, make sure to throw a nickel on him as well because you don’t want to be on the wrong side of the five-time green jacket winner.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Events: 21

Winners: 2

Top 5s: 5

Top 10s: 3

Top 20s: 1

