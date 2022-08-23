2022 Tour Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for East Lake Golf Club

At +8500, look for Corey Conners to gain ground on those in front of him over four days at East Lake Golf Club. Golffile | Eoin Clarke

Playoff time now means “Patty Ice” time.

It was a volatile leaderboard for most of the final round on Sunday at the BMW Championship with names like world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, three-time winner this year Xander Schauffele and journeyman Scott Stallings all making serious runs at the title. But when it got to crunch time, Patrick Cantlay made sure he was the last man standing through his clutch shotmaking ability and become the first player to successfully defend a title in FedEx Cup playoff history.

As for the picks, favorite Sam Burns squeezed out a top 20, while Cameron Young and Brian Harman lacked consistency throughout.

Another PGA Tour season comes to a close with storylines abounding, but what remains a constant is the top 30 players of the year descending upon East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta for one last duel. (Note: Will Zalatoris withdrew Tuesday morning due to back pain.) It will once again begin with a staggered field and Scheffler will lead the way at 10 under par in pursuit of the $18 million prize, its largest purse ever. The home of Bobby Jones is a longer par-70 course measuring at roughly 7,350 yards, so length off the tee and approach will once again be at a premium.

According to SI Sportsbook, the favorites follow the starting positions with Scheffler at +240. Right behind is back-to-back BMW champion Patrick Cantlay at +400. To follow is East Lake specialist Xander Schauffele at +800. Rory McIlroy is now fourth on the board after Will Zalatoris' withdrawal at +1200.

With only 29 players teeing off, we are just going to provide a few players who should provide value in both staggered and non-staggered markets.

For a serious shot at the title, the first has to be Schauffele at +800. The man simply loves East Lake. He won here on his debut in 2017 and just two years ago he was the 72-hole low man without starting strokes. Over the past five years, no one has played this course better, but what makes us most confident is his three wins this year and how his game is rounding into form once again after last week’s T3. Schauffele should have plenty of confidence heading to Atlanta.

For a guy who might be a little too far behind, but can certainly be the low man over 72 holes, we like Jon Rahm at +1600. After a putrid start to the BMW Championship, no one played better on the weekend than Rahm did in Wilmington. He could have packed it in, but he played with a sense of urgency to fight all the way back to T8. Now, he heads to East Lake with something to prove among the world’s best and where he was the non-staggered winner in last year’s tournament. Look for Rahm to reassert himself among the game’s elite.

For a player who can make a serious run up the leaderboard, we like the value in Corey Conners at +8500. Coming off his best finish of the year, a T5 at the BMW Championship, Conners is in solid form not finishing worse than T28 since the British Open at St. Andrews. His game also sets up well for East Lake given that he ranks in the top 20 on the season in each key strokes-gained category: off-the-tee, approach, tee-to-green and total. The pressure is officially off and Conners can play loose for the Tour’s finale.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Events: 40

Winners: 6

Top 5s: 13

Top 10s: 7

Top 20s: 5

Here are the full-field odds, according to SI Sportsbook:

Scottie Scheffler +240

Patrick Cantlay +400

Xander Schauffele +800

Rory McIlroy +1200

Jon Rahm +1600

Tony Finau +1600

Sam Burns +2000

Cameron Smith +2200

Justin Thomas +2500

Sungjae Im +2500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3300

Cameron Young +4000

Collin Morikawa +6000

Joaquin Niemann +6000

Viktor Hovland +6000

Jordan Spieth +6600

Hideki Matsuyama +8000

Corey Conners +8500

Max Homa +9000

Scott Stallings +9000

Adam Scott +12500

Sepp Straka +12500

Billy Horschel +15000

Aaron Wise +20000

Brian Harman +20000

Sahith Theegala +20000

K.H. Lee +25000

J.T. Poston +30000

Tom Hoge +30000