Gary Player 'Disgusted' by Ryder Cup, Criticizes PGA of America
Gary Player isn’t one to mince his words. So, of course, he reflected on the Ryder Cup as one might expect.
News flash: he despised the raucous atmosphere at Bethpage Black.
“I look at it and I’m in a state of shock,” the 89-year-old South African Player told the Palm Beach Post. “I think, what would Ben Hogan have said, you know? What would Byron Nelson have said? What would Arnold Palmer … If Arnold Palmer saw that today?
“I was disgusted,” Player added.“So to me, the Ryder Cup is in shambles.”
Rowdy fan behavior became the most controversial topic following the Ryder Cup in New York last month. Many in the gallery shouted obscenities at members of the European team during the matches, and one fan appeared to throw a beer at Rory McIlroy’s wife.
McIlroy, however, feels that European winning has taken a backseat in the aftermath of the event.
“It’s been two weeks,” McIlroy said Wednesday before this week’s India Championship, “and I’ve been following the sort of narrative coming out of the Ryder Cup just like everyone else.
“But unfortunately, I think it takes away from what we focused on, which is what an incredible performance it was by the European team.”
Yet, Player commends Team Europe for their handling of the situation, while simultaneously rebuking the PGA of America’s.
“I love the fact that they say ‘USA, USA.’ I love [how] the British respond in their way. I think that’s exciting," said Player. “But the Ryder Cup to me is the worst event in the world.
“And to see [the PGA of America] hire a lady to stand on the tee—if you want to call her a lady—and saying, ‘F you, Rory. F this European team.’ Are we crazy? And then the head of the [PGA of America] says, ‘What was so serious about it?’”
PGA of America president Don Rea has apologized for downplaying the fans’ cruelty. The tee announcer Player was referring to was actress Heather McMahan, who later apologized and stepped down from her role.