A Golf-Betting Hot Streak and Picks for This Week's Zurich Classic
The latest episode of the Dan’s Golf World Show is live, and this week topics include: an AI ball fitting (yes, really), penalty drama at the RBC Heritage and hot dog debates.
Host Dan Evan discusses his complete AI-powered ball fitting experiment—and the data might change how you play. Meanwhile, en route to winning the 2025 RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas called a penalty on himself. Elsewhere Neil Shipley picked up a statement win, and the crew goes deep on both hot dog etiquette and a wild hole-in-one argument.
They also make their picks for the Zurich Classic, look at LIV’s new momentum and break down the abundance of on-course chaos.
Watch the full episode here (and view the chapter timestamps below if you'd like to view select topics).
⏱ CHAPTER TIMESTAMPS:
00:00:00 - JT’s Big Win at RBC Heritage
00:03:00 - Rich’s Insane Picking Streak
00:06:40 - JT’s Self-Penalty Controversy
00:12:00 - Min Woo & Masters Comparison
00:14:00 - Joel Dahmen’s Corales Collapse
00:17:30 - Neil Shipley’s First Tour Win
00:21:00 - Shipley’s Waffle House Lifestyle
00:24:00 - A.I. Ball Fitting: Dan’s Invention
00:27:00 - Par-3 Aces Debate
00:33:00 - Golf Simulator Holes-in-One
00:35:00 - Clarence’s Paintings & Chaos
00:38:00 - Hot Dog Condiment Debate
00:40:00 - Wesley Bryan vs Grant Horvat Drama
00:43:00 - Golf Sponsorship Exemptions Rant
00:45:00 - Wrap-up & Zurich Classic Picks
00:47:00 - More PGA Tour Controversy Talk
00:49:00 - Asterisk Debate: Par-3 vs Sim Hole-in-Ones
00:51:00 - Clarence’s Painting Roast Continues
00:53:00 - Viewer Comments & Hot Takes
00:55:00 - Blake’s BUNKER REPORT Returns
01:14:00 - Vegas, Masters Bunker Complaints & Trash Golfer Car Rankings
01:17:45 - Final Salute to JT & Studio Sign-Off