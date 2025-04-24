SI

A Golf-Betting Hot Streak and Picks for This Week's Zurich Classic

In a new episode of the Dan's Golf World Show, host Dan Evans breaks down Justin Thomas's win in Hilton Head, an AI ball-fitting and this week's upcoming events.

Dan's Golf World Show covers the latest golf news.
Dan's Golf World Show covers the latest golf news.

The latest episode of the Dan’s Golf World Show is live, and this week topics include: an AI ball fitting (yes, really), penalty drama at the RBC Heritage and hot dog debates.

Host Dan Evan discusses his complete AI-powered ball fitting experiment—and the data might change how you play. Meanwhile, en route to winning the 2025 RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas called a penalty on himself. Elsewhere Neil Shipley picked up a statement win, and the crew goes deep on both hot dog etiquette and a wild hole-in-one argument.

They also make their picks for the Zurich Classic, look at LIV’s new momentum and break down the abundance of on-course chaos.

Watch the full episode here (and view the chapter timestamps below if you'd like to view select topics).

⏱ CHAPTER TIMESTAMPS:

00:00:00 - JT’s Big Win at RBC Heritage

00:03:00 - Rich’s Insane Picking Streak

00:06:40 - JT’s Self-Penalty Controversy

00:12:00 - Min Woo & Masters Comparison

00:14:00 - Joel Dahmen’s Corales Collapse

00:17:30 - Neil Shipley’s First Tour Win

00:21:00 - Shipley’s Waffle House Lifestyle

00:24:00 - A.I. Ball Fitting: Dan’s Invention

00:27:00 - Par-3 Aces Debate

00:33:00 - Golf Simulator Holes-in-One

00:35:00 - Clarence’s Paintings & Chaos

00:38:00 - Hot Dog Condiment Debate

00:40:00 - Wesley Bryan vs Grant Horvat Drama

00:43:00 - Golf Sponsorship Exemptions Rant

00:45:00 - Wrap-up & Zurich Classic Picks

00:47:00 - More PGA Tour Controversy Talk

00:49:00 - Asterisk Debate: Par-3 vs Sim Hole-in-Ones

00:51:00 - Clarence’s Painting Roast Continues

00:53:00 - Viewer Comments & Hot Takes

00:55:00 - Blake’s BUNKER REPORT Returns

01:14:00 - Vegas, Masters Bunker Complaints & Trash Golfer Car Rankings

01:17:45 - Final Salute to JT & Studio Sign-Off

DAN EVANS

Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.

