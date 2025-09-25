Inside the Epic Ryder Cup Merchandise Center at Bethpage Black
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Many fans consider the Masters to be golf’s biggest tournament and the Ryder Cup, held every other year, to be No. 2.
The massive shopping pavilion this week at Bethpage Black supports that idea.
Calling this merely a “merch tent” doesn’t do it justice; the 45th Ryder Cup’s main center for all things branded is about the size of a football field and can be just as competitive as one. I ventured there Wednesday afternoon and had to wait a few minutes just to get in, surrounded by fans eager to shop after play had ended and only the Opening Ceremony remained (a schedule change also put more fans on the property Wednesday).
Once inside, the sheer number of brands represented was stunning. Polo Ralph Lauren is the official outfitter of the U.S. Ryder Cup team but far from the only brand carrying the Ryder Cup logo.
I found apparel from Ahead, Cutter & Buck, Fairway & Greene, FootJoy, Greyson, Holderness & Bourne, Imperial, Johnnie-O, Lululemon, New Era, Nike, Peter Millar, Straight Down, Sun Day Red, Sunice, Under Armour, Vineyard Vines and Zero Restriction—and I’m sure I missed a few. And again, that’s just apparel.
This is a major difference from the king of golf tournament merchandise, as the Masters doesn’t allow such a parade of brands, at least not by name. So if you’re loyal to a certain mark, the Ryder Cup likely has it.
Here’s a look at a few items that caught my eye.
Going Patriotic in New York
One detects a theme in the merch center and it’s not “Go Europe.”
All About the Ryder Cup Trophy
The actual Ryder Cup only stands 17 inches tall yet, not surprisingly, it dominates Ryder Cup merch. You can find shirts and quarter-zips with one embroidered trophy, or ... many more than one.
Alternate Looks
Headcovers With Local Flair
Headcovers continue to be hot items and every tournament now stocks plenty from putters to woods. If you want a driver with Lee Wybranski artwork or a putter with New York touches, they can be found.
Amidst the sea of T-shirts, polos and quarter-zips are a few alternate looks, like a sweatshirt flashing the 45th Ryder Cup in Roman numerals (very Super Bowl-esque) and a hockey jersey, if that floats your boat.
An Insider Shopping Tip
And finally, an insider tip: if you’re watching from home, you can still shop Ryder Cup gear from many of the above brands and often at slightly lower prices than on-site at Bethpage or in the Ryder Cup’s official online store.
Check out FootJoy, Holderness & Bourne, Johnnie-O and Peter Millar, just to name a few that sell straight from their sites.
Happy shopping.