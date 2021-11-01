How to Get the Most Out of Your Next Golf Lesson

Swing changes can be frustrating. That's why you need a plan to get outside your comfort zone and achieve small goals along the way. Here's how to do it.

When you're working on a swing change, inconsistent contact and shot shapes can be frustrating. Did you know that your mental game can help you assimilate a swing change faster and easier?

The best learning takes place in an environment devoted to learning off the course -- an environment where it’s okay to make mistakes, hit loopy shots, and micro-manage your mechanics without negative repercussions to your score. That place is on the range.

If during a training period in your game you choose to spend some time on the course, you have to also maintain the right environment there to learn and grow. This means leaving your score out of it.

If you want to make changes to your swing and get the most out of your lessons with your swing coach, you must have a training plan that consists of specific rules to help you make progress.

Part 1 of your plan, which I cover in this episode, centers around the rules associated with creating a great training environment for your work on the range. In the next episode, I will talk about how you can play when you are in a training phase.

Here is How to Maximize Your Next Golf Lesson

[9:01] Rule #1: Set Aside Time to Train - It's important to give yourself pressure-free time and space to learn and grow. This means staying off the course.

It's important to give yourself pressure-free time and space to learn and grow. This means staying off the course.

Making changes means moving outside your comfort zone and that can sometimes be a bit painful. You have to recognize that it's the price you pay for progress.

Negativity slows the learning process by bogging your brain down with irrelevant distractions. Positivity paves the way to improvement.

Avoid trying to bite off more than you can possibly accomplish by prioritizing what one thing you need to focus on changing first.

Success doesn't happen overnight and it takes time to develop new habits in your swing. Instead of focusing on what's not working, appreciate where you're going.

