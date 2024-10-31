Jay Monahan and Saudi PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan Reportedly Meeting Again This Week
In early October, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the funder of LIV Golf, had the golf world's attention when they were paired together at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.
Not even a month later, the two leaders of golf's rival tours are scheduled to meet again, this time in Saudi Arabia.
According to a report from Bunkered.com, Al-Rumayyan and Monahan are both at the Aramco Ladies Team Series Event on the Ladies European Tour and plan to meet.
The report also indicates that LIV Golf commissioner and CEO Greg Norman is in attendance at the LET event. LIV Golf is reportedly looking to replace Norman as CEO; the two-time major champion told Sports Illustrated that his contract expires in August 2025.
While in Scotland, Monahan and Al-Rumayyan appeared to get along well on the course but there were no clear indications of what the pair discussed during the tournament.
With the sport still fractured as we inch closer to 2025, another meeting between two of the most powerful men in professional golf will be a welcome development for golf fans.