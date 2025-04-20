Jim Nantz Had Such an Awesome Call of Justin Thomas’s Winning Putt at RBC Heritage
Justin Thomas ended a nearly three-year winless drought on Sunday afternoon in Hilton Head Island, S.C., beating out Andrew Novak in a playoff to take home the 2025 RBC Heritage title.
After finishing 72 holes tied at 17 under, the two went to a playoff hole, and the 31-year-old sank a 21-foot birdie putt to win his first golf tournament since May 2022.
CBS lead golf broadcaster Jim Nantz, who fabulously laid out Rory McIlroy's win at the Masters last weekend, had such an awesome call of Thomas’s final shot:
"Is it the winning putt? Here is comes! Yes it is! Justin Thomas, back in the winner’s circle!"
He’s so good.
Thomas, now the No. 6 golfer in the world according to the OWGR, tallied his 17th professional win and his first since the PGA Championship in 2022.