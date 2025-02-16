Joaquin Niemann Inching Toward U.S. Open Berth With LIV Golf Adelaide Win
The only 2025 major championship Joaquin Niemann isn’t exempt into is the U.S. Open.
Luckily for him, the USGA recently announced an exemption for the major based on LIV Golf's points list.
And now, the Niemann is one step closer to teeing it up at Oakmont Country Club in June.
The 26-year-old Chilean came from three strokes back to win LIV Golf Adelaide in Australia with the day’s only bogey-free round, shooting a 7-under 65. It’s his third LIV win.
“It was obviously a long day, long, tough day,” said Niemann, who collected $4 million with the win. “I knew I needed to do something special. I knew I obviously had the game right now, and I felt I was playing great, the way I played on Saturday.”
Abraham Ancer led for most of the round, but three bogeys in his final five holes paved the way for Niemann’s victory. Niemann finished at 13 under, three strokes ahead of Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, both who are from Mexico.
Niemann is on a torrid pace. In December, he won the PIF Saudi International and finished T5 at the Australian Open. He clinched a spot in the 2025 British Open by finishing No. 25 in the DP World Tour's 2024 Race to Dubai rankings (the R&A also announced a LIV exemption into the British Open this week). Augusta National granted Niemann a special invitation to the Masters and he also has an invitation to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in May.
Now, the fourth and final piece is in reach.
“Hopefully I can grab (a spot in the U.S. Open) before that,” Niemann said. “But yeah, that’s great. (The USGA is) making their point, and all the majors are doing what they have to do, so it’s good.”