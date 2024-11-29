Report: LIV Golf's Backer and DP World Tour Discussing a Deal
Long before the LIV Golf League ever launched a shot, there were discussions about joining forces with the DP World Tour in a partnership or alliance that would bring significant financial backing to the European circuit via the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
Those talks ended when the DP World Tour instead formed a “strategic alliance” with the PGA Tour that sees purse underwriting, a financial stake in European Tour productions, some co-sanctioned events and even PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan serving on the DP World Tour board of directors.
But as talks between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF have labored on for 18 months—and as the PGA Tour has brought on other outside investment from the Strategic Sports Group—there have continued to be rumblings that the DP World Tour might consider a separate deal with the PIF.
That was the case Thursday when Bloomberg reported talks about a deal between the PIF and the DP World Tour.
Bloomberg cited sources that suggested the two sides could work together to allow LIV Golf players access or membership on the DP World Tour, along with scheduling consultation and financial considerations—or as the Bloomberg report said “significant financial heft.”
How this would sit with the PGA Tour is unclear; the Tour is currently subsidizing DP World Tour purses and guaranteeing increases year-over-year—something that the PIF with its considerable resources could easily do as well.
The DP World Tour provided a statement to Sports Illustrated in which it did not directly address the report.
“We remain in discussions with the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Enterprises, SSG and PIF relating to the overall picture of men’s global golf, but no agreements have been reached,” the statement read.
The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF announced a “framework agreement” in June 2023 that would see an alliance between all the entities and an end-of-year deadline to resolve it that is now nearly a year past.
In the meantime, all of the tours have gone about with separate schedules and LIV has plans for its fourth season in 2025, with 10 of its 14 events already announced.
In September, Sports Illustrated reported that LIV Golf had made an offer to the DP World Tour that would see a financial payment made in exchange for fines lifted that have been imposed on players such as Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, allowing them to play DP World Tour events freely, when the schedule permits.
The DP World Tour declined the offer.
“They are hurting their own events and their own sponsors,” a source said. “These are roadblocks that are a detriment and not helping.”
At the time, the DP World Tour said to SI: “We met with them and listened to their proposal but did not accept it, as our view remains that the focus should continue to be on all stakeholders working together to reach an overall solution that benefits our sport."
Rahm and Hatton went on to play in DP World Tour events in the fall—thus meeting membership requirements that will allow them to be eligible for the 2025 Ryder Cup—because they appealed sanctions. Sergio Garcia has paid fines and said he plans to rejoin the DP World Tour in 2025—although all of the players will again face possible sanctions for playing in conflicting events.
The Bloomberg report suggests the sides are talking again while a PIF deal with PGA Tour Enterprises also continues to be discussed.
At the Tour Championship in August, Rory McIlroy hinted that something else could come about if negotiations continued to drag on.
“I think anyone that cares about golf, I think has to be frustrated,” McIlroy said. “I think anyone that cares about the PGA Tour has to be frustrated because ... we're not putting forward the absolute best product that we can because—I get the argument that these guys left and that was their choice and whatever.
“I just think that it's gone on long enough. I think everyone is trying to find a solution. It's just a solution is hard to get to.
“I go back to—even though I was on the wrong side of things, like the U.S. Open with Bryson (DeChambeau) and I, you're only really going to get that four times a year at most. I think the game of golf deserves having those sort of things happen more than just four times a year.”
Asked about something not happening soon, McIlroy said: “I think if it doesn't happen soon, then honestly, I think PIF and the Saudis are going to have to look at alternative options, right? I think that's probably—I'd say that's the next step in all this if something doesn't get done.”