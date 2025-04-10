Masters Amateur Has Golf Fans Fuming Over the Hat He’s Wearing in First Round
The first round of the 2025 Masters is off and running at Augusta National and while Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world and defending champion, has wowed the crowds with some great shots, an amateur playing in the event has annoyed fans with the hat he's chosen to wear on Thursday.
Jose Luis Ballester qualified for his first Masters by winning the U.S. Amateur last summer. He's currently a senior at Arizona State University, so he decided to wear a hat with his school's nickname "Sun Devils" on it. The only problem? It's the style of hat that has the letters upside down and backwards.
Here he is shaking hands with Scheffler on the first tee:
Many fans on social media are not happy about that hat:
