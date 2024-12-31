Max Homa Starts New Season With Jordan Spieth’s Caddie
PGA Tour star Max Homa will be kicking off his 2025 campaign with Jordan Spieth's longtime caddie, Michael Greller, on his bag at the Sentry.
Jordan Spieth had wrist surgery in the offseason but is expected to return possibly as early as next week's Sony Open, which is the first event he's eligible to participate in.
The move for Homa is expected to be temporary as he needed a fill-in this week for his longtime caddie, Joe Greiner.
Greller should know the lay of the land at Kapalua, as he caddied for Spieth during his Sentry win in 2016. Spieth also finished third in the event last season.
In addition to the caddie change, Homa showed up to Maui without his typical Titleist logos plastered on his clothes and equipment.
It appears there may be more changes on the horizon for Homa in 2025.