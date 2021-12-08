The Odds and Best Bets for the QBE Shootout

Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

2021 QBE Shootout: Betting Odds and Best Bet for Tiburon Golf Club

Don't overthink it, take the QBE Shootout GOATs Harris English and Matt Kuchar this week in Naples.
Author:
Harris English and Matt Kuchar.

You can't go wrong taking Harris English and Matt Kuchar this week in the QBE Shootout.

Tiger Woods took the headlines all week in the Bahamas, but Viktor Hovland continued to take the hardware.

The Norwegian followed up his win at Mayakoba by coming from behind on Sunday to nab the Hero World Challenge. The trophy looked all but secured by newly engaged Collin Morikawa, but his mind must have been elsewhere during the final round as he faltered and Hovland rose among the elite field to record his second win this Fall.

As for the picks, both Justin Thomas and Justin Rose were inspired during the final round as well and the former was able to secure us a T-5 with a 64.

The final stop of the unofficial holiday tour takes us to the QBE Shootout in Naples, Fla. The Greg Norman-designed Gold Course at Tiburon Golf Club plays host once again. If you remember from last year, it’s a three-day event beginning on Friday and involves just 12 two-person teams. Round one is a scramble, round two an alternate modified shot and the final round will be four-ball.

According to SI Sportsbook, the favorites are dynamic duo Sam Burns and Billy Horschel coming off superb years on the PGA Tour at +400. Next up is recent Houston Open champion Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na at +550. To round out the notables are QBE Shootout all-stars Harris English / Matt Kuchar at +600.

Considering value and format of this event, we must go back to the well with Harris English and Matt Kuchar at +600. The three-time champions and two-time runners-up of this tournament will look to take advantage of their elite teamwork once again at Tiburon. They won by a whopping nine strokes last year, setting a QBE Shootout record. In the modified alternate-shot round last year, they recorded a 61, five shots better than the next-best score. They are certainly not the highest-ranked team in the field, but they understand each other’s game and can exploit the unconventional setup on a course they love.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Winners: 1
Top 5s: 4
Top 10s:
Top 20s: 1

Notable odds according to SI Sportsbook:

Sam Burns / Billy Horschel +400

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jason Kokrak / Kevin Na +550

Harris English / Matt Kuchar +600

Max Homa / Kevin Kisner +700

Jason Day / Marc Leishman +800

Ian Poulter / Lee Westwood +1000

Corey Conners / Graeme McDowell +1100

Sean O’Hair / Will Zalatoris +1200

Ryan Palmer / Matt Jones +1200

Brian Harman / Hudson Swofford +1200

K.H. Lee / Brandt Snedeker +1600

Lexi Thompson / Bubba Watson +3300

Harris English and Matt Kuchar.
News

The Odds and Best Bets for the QBE Shootout

just now
Bubba Watson and Lexi Thompson are a team in this year's QBE Shootout.
News

The Purse, Format, Field and TV Schedule for the 2021 QBE Shoo

1 hour ago
Tiger Woods will return to golf at the 2021 PNC Championship.
News

Tiger Woods to Make Return From Car Crash at PNC Championship

2 hours ago
Mountain Ridge10_DJI_0354
News

How Restoring Golden Age Courses is Good for Future Designs

3 hours ago
Tiger Woods celebrates after winning the 2019 Masters.
News

A Timeline of Tiger Woods' Career from 1996 to Today

3 hours ago
UltimateGG_2021
News

2021 Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide: Presents That Will Delight

4 hours ago
Tiger Woods and son Charlie at the 2020 PNC Championship.
News

Tiger Woods Says He'll Play the PNC Championship with Son Charlie

3 hours ago
kramer-hickok-2021-travelers-championship
News

Here Is the TV Schedule and Network For Every Golf Tournament This Week

Dec 7, 2021
professional-golfer
News

Miceli: Pro Golfers Should Shut Their Mouths and Realize How Good They Have It

Dec 7, 2021