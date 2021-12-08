The Odds and Best Bets for the QBE Shootout

You can't go wrong taking Harris English and Matt Kuchar this week in the QBE Shootout. Kyle Terada-USA Today Sports

Tiger Woods took the headlines all week in the Bahamas, but Viktor Hovland continued to take the hardware.

The Norwegian followed up his win at Mayakoba by coming from behind on Sunday to nab the Hero World Challenge. The trophy looked all but secured by newly engaged Collin Morikawa, but his mind must have been elsewhere during the final round as he faltered and Hovland rose among the elite field to record his second win this Fall.

As for the picks, both Justin Thomas and Justin Rose were inspired during the final round as well and the former was able to secure us a T-5 with a 64.

The final stop of the unofficial holiday tour takes us to the QBE Shootout in Naples, Fla. The Greg Norman-designed Gold Course at Tiburon Golf Club plays host once again. If you remember from last year, it’s a three-day event beginning on Friday and involves just 12 two-person teams. Round one is a scramble, round two an alternate modified shot and the final round will be four-ball.

According to SI Sportsbook, the favorites are dynamic duo Sam Burns and Billy Horschel coming off superb years on the PGA Tour at +400. Next up is recent Houston Open champion Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na at +550. To round out the notables are QBE Shootout all-stars Harris English / Matt Kuchar at +600.

Considering value and format of this event, we must go back to the well with Harris English and Matt Kuchar at +600. The three-time champions and two-time runners-up of this tournament will look to take advantage of their elite teamwork once again at Tiburon. They won by a whopping nine strokes last year, setting a QBE Shootout record. In the modified alternate-shot round last year, they recorded a 61, five shots better than the next-best score. They are certainly not the highest-ranked team in the field, but they understand each other’s game and can exploit the unconventional setup on a course they love.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Winners: 1

Top 5s: 4

Top 10s:

Top 20s: 1

Notable odds according to SI Sportsbook:

Sam Burns / Billy Horschel +400

Jason Kokrak / Kevin Na +550

Harris English / Matt Kuchar +600

Max Homa / Kevin Kisner +700

Jason Day / Marc Leishman +800

Ian Poulter / Lee Westwood +1000

Corey Conners / Graeme McDowell +1100

Sean O’Hair / Will Zalatoris +1200

Ryan Palmer / Matt Jones +1200

Brian Harman / Hudson Swofford +1200

K.H. Lee / Brandt Snedeker +1600

Lexi Thompson / Bubba Watson +3300