The Purse, Format, Field and TV Schedule for the 2021 QBE Championship

The winner of the 2021 QBE Shootout will earn $895,000 from a total purse of $3.6 million.

Bubba Watson and Lexi Thompson team up in the QBE Shootout this week. USA Today photos

The QBE Shootout is the longest-running event in golf's so-called "silly season" and is set for the Gold Course at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, from Dec. 10-12.

The winners of the QBE Shootout, which began in 1989 as the RMCC Invitational and is of known as the "Shark Shooutout" will earn $895,000 from the total purse of $3.5 million.

The event is three, 18-hole rounds with a different format each day. Round 1 is a scramble, round 2 is modified alternate shot and the final round is four-ball. The par-72 Gold course plays 7,382 yards.

There are 24 players in the field and they will compete as teams of two. This field includes four of the top 25 players in the world with Sam Burns (13), Harris English (17), Jason Kokrak (20) and Billy Horschel (23). Lexi Thompson, who ranks No. 12 in the Rolex Ranking, teams up with Bubba Watson.

Here is the 2021 QBE Shootout TV schedule:

Friday: Noon to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday: 1 to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel and 3 to 5 p.m. on NBC

Sunday: Noon to 2 p.m. on Golf Channel and 2 to 4 p.m. on NBC

2021 QBE Shootout: Purse, Prize Money Breakdown

Here's how the purse will be distributed:

1. $895,000

2. $560,000

3. $340,000

4. $270,000

5. $235,000

6. $205,000

7. $195,000

8. $190,000

9. $185,000

10. $180,000

11. $175,000

12. $170,000

2021 QBE Championship: Pairings

Here are the pairings:

Harris English – Matt Kuchar

Lexi Thompson – Bubba Watson

Jason Day – Marc Leishman

Sam Burns – Billy Horschel

Jason Kokrak – Kevin Na

Charles Howell III – Ian Poulter

Max Homa – Kevin Kisner

Brian Harman – Hudson Swafford

Matt Jones – Ryan Palmer

Sean O’Hair – Will Zalatoris

Corey Conners – Graeme McDowell

K.H. Lee – Brandt Snedeker

2021 QBE Championship: Past Winners, Locations

These are the past champions:

2020 — Harris English/Matt Kuchar

2019 — Rory Sabbatini/Kevin Tway

2018 — Brian Harman/Patton Kizzire

2017 — Sean O’Hair/Steve Stricker

2016 — Harris English/Matt Kuchar

2015 — Jason Dufner/Brandt Snedeker

2014 — Jason Day/Cameron Tringale

2013 — Harris English/Matt Kuchar

2012 — Sean O’Hair/Kenny Perry

2011 — Keegan Bradley/Brendan Steele

2010 — Dustin Johnson/Ian Poulter

2009 — Jerry Kelly/Steve Stricker

2008 — Scott Hoch/Kenny Perry

2007 — Woody Austin/Mark Calcavecchia

2006 — Jerry Kelly/Rod Pampling

2005 —John Huston/Kenny Perry

2004 — Jeff Sluman/Hank Kuehne

2003 — Jeff Sluman/Hank Kuehne

2002 — Rocco Mediate/Lee Janzen

2001 — Brad Faxon/Scott McCarron

2000 — Brad Faxon/Scott McCarron at Doral Resort in Miami, Florida.

1999 — Fred Couples/David Duval at Sherwood Country Club

1998 — Greg Norman/Steve Elkington at Sherwood Country Club

1997 — Bruce Lietzke/Scott McCarron at Sherwood Country Club

1996 — Jay Haas/Tom Kite at Sherwood Country Club

1995 — Mark Calcavecchia/Steve Elkington at Sherwood Country Club

1994 — Fred Couples/Brad Faxon at Sherwood Country Club

1993 — Steve Elkington/Ray Floyd at Sherwood Country Club

1992 — Tom Kite/Davis Love III at Sherwood Country Club

1991 — Tom Purtzer/Lanny Wadkins at Sherwood Country Club

1990 – Fred Couples/Raymond Floyd at Sherwood Country Club

1989 — Mark O'Meara/Curtis Strange at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif.