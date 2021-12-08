The Purse, Format, Field and TV Schedule for the 2021 QBE Championship

2021 QBE Shootout: Purse, Prize Money Breakdown, Format, Field for Tiburon
The QBE Shootout is the longest-running event in golf's so-called "silly season" and is set for the Gold Course at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, from Dec. 10-12.
The winners of the QBE Shootout, which began in 1989 as the RMCC Invitational and is of known as the "Shark Shooutout" will earn $895,000 from the total purse of $3.5 million.
The event is three, 18-hole rounds with a different format each day. Round 1 is a scramble, round 2 is modified alternate shot and the final round is four-ball. The par-72 Gold course plays 7,382 yards.
There are 24 players in the field and they will compete as teams of two. This field includes four of the top 25 players in the world with Sam Burns (13), Harris English (17), Jason Kokrak (20) and Billy Horschel (23). Lexi Thompson, who ranks No. 12 in the Rolex Ranking, teams up with Bubba Watson.
2021 QBE Shootout: Television Schedule, Dates
Here is the 2021 QBE Shootout TV schedule:
- Friday: Noon to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel
- Saturday: 1 to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel and 3 to 5 p.m. on NBC
- Sunday: Noon to 2 p.m. on Golf Channel and 2 to 4 p.m. on NBC
2021 QBE Shootout: Purse, Prize Money Breakdown
Here's how the purse will be distributed:
1. $895,000
2. $560,000
3. $340,000
4. $270,000
5. $235,000
6. $205,000
7. $195,000
8. $190,000
9. $185,000
10. $180,000
11. $175,000
12. $170,000
2021 QBE Championship: Pairings
Here are the pairings:
Harris English – Matt Kuchar
Lexi Thompson – Bubba Watson
Jason Day – Marc Leishman
Sam Burns – Billy Horschel
Jason Kokrak – Kevin Na
Charles Howell III – Ian Poulter
Max Homa – Kevin Kisner
Brian Harman – Hudson Swafford
Matt Jones – Ryan Palmer
Sean O’Hair – Will Zalatoris
Corey Conners – Graeme McDowell
K.H. Lee – Brandt Snedeker
2021 QBE Championship: Past Winners, Locations
These are the past champions:
2020 — Harris English/Matt Kuchar
2019 — Rory Sabbatini/Kevin Tway
2018 — Brian Harman/Patton Kizzire
2017 — Sean O’Hair/Steve Stricker
2016 — Harris English/Matt Kuchar
2015 — Jason Dufner/Brandt Snedeker
2014 — Jason Day/Cameron Tringale
2013 — Harris English/Matt Kuchar
2012 — Sean O’Hair/Kenny Perry
2011 — Keegan Bradley/Brendan Steele
2010 — Dustin Johnson/Ian Poulter
2009 — Jerry Kelly/Steve Stricker
2008 — Scott Hoch/Kenny Perry
2007 — Woody Austin/Mark Calcavecchia
2006 — Jerry Kelly/Rod Pampling
2005 —John Huston/Kenny Perry
2004 — Jeff Sluman/Hank Kuehne
2003 — Jeff Sluman/Hank Kuehne
2002 — Rocco Mediate/Lee Janzen
2001 — Brad Faxon/Scott McCarron
2000 — Brad Faxon/Scott McCarron at Doral Resort in Miami, Florida.
1999 — Fred Couples/David Duval at Sherwood Country Club
1998 — Greg Norman/Steve Elkington at Sherwood Country Club
1997 — Bruce Lietzke/Scott McCarron at Sherwood Country Club
1996 — Jay Haas/Tom Kite at Sherwood Country Club
1995 — Mark Calcavecchia/Steve Elkington at Sherwood Country Club
1994 — Fred Couples/Brad Faxon at Sherwood Country Club
1993 — Steve Elkington/Ray Floyd at Sherwood Country Club
1992 — Tom Kite/Davis Love III at Sherwood Country Club
1991 — Tom Purtzer/Lanny Wadkins at Sherwood Country Club
1990 – Fred Couples/Raymond Floyd at Sherwood Country Club
1989 — Mark O'Meara/Curtis Strange at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif.