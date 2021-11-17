Here's the Prize Money, Field and TV Times for the RSM Classic

2021 RSM Classic: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts for Sea Island
The PGA Tour plays the RSM Classic this week at St. Simons Island, Georgia. It's the final official event of 2021.
The RSM Classic is an expanded-field tournament where the winner will earn $1.296 million from the total purse of $7.2 million. The second-place finisher will earn $784,800.
There are 156 players in the field. The tournament is played on two courses at the Sea Island Resort: the 7,005 yard par-70 Seaside Course and the 7,060 yard par-72 Plantation Course.
Robert Streb is the defending champion. His win in 2020 was his second career PGA Tour victory. He also won the 2014 RSM Classic.
Golf Channel televise the tournament from noon to 3 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Featured groups will stream on PGA Tour live from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
This week's tournament is the last chance to earn a spot in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. That's the first event of 2022 and is limited to players who won a tournament during the previous calendar year.
2021 RSM Classic: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts
1. $1,296,000.00
2. $784,800.00
3. $496,800.00
4. $352,800.00
5. $295,200.00
6. $261,000.00
7. $243,000.00
8. $225,000.00
9. $210,600.00
10. $196,200.00
11. $181,800.00
12. $167,400.00
13. $153,000.00
14. $138,600.00
15. $131,400.00
16. $124,200.00
17. $117,000.00
18. $109,800.00
19. $102,600.00
20. $95,400.00
21. $88,200.00
22. $81,000.00
23. $75,240.00
24. $69,480.00
25. $63,720.00
26. $57,960.00
27. $55,800.00
28. $53,640.00
29. $51,480.00
30. $49,320.00
31. $47,160.00
32. $45,000.00
33. $42,840.00
34. $41,040.00
35. $39,240.00
36. $37,440.00
37. $35,640.00
38. $34,200.00
39. $32,760.00
40. $31,320.00
41. $29,880.00
42. $28,440.00
43. $27,000.00
44. $25,560.00
45. $24,120.00
46. $22,680.00
47. $21,240.00
48. $20,088.00
49. $19,080.00
50. $18,504.00
51. $18,072.00
52. $17,640.00
53. $17,352.00
54. $17,064.00
55. $16,920.00
56. $16,776.00
57. $16,632.00
58. $16,488.00
59. $16,344.00
60. $16,200.00
61. $16,056.00
62. $15,912.00
63. $15,768.00
64. $15,552.00
65. $15,480.00
Total: $7,200,000
2021 RSM Classic: Field
Here's the RSM Classic field:
* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion
@ - Foreign
Aberg, Ludvig +
Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
Barjon, Paul
Blixt, Jonas
Bradley, Keegan
Bramlett, Joseph
Buckley, Hayden
Burgoon, Bronson
Byrd, Jonathan +
Cink, Stewart
Clark, Wyndham
Conners, Corey
Cook, Austin
Crane, Ben +
Creel, Joshua
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
DeMorat, Mickey *
Donald, Luke
Drewitt, Brett
Duncan, Tyler
English, Harris
Frittelli, Dylan
Garnett, Brice
Gay, Brian
Ghim, Doug
Gligic, Michael
Glover, Lucas
Gooch, Talor
Grace, Branden
Griffin, J.P. #
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Gutschewski, Scott
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam
Hagy, Brandon
Hardy, Nick
Harman, Brian
Hearn, David +
Henley, Russell
Herman, Jim
Hickok, Kramer
Higgs, Harry
Hodges, Lee
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max
Howell III, Charles
Hughes, Mackenzie
Huh, John
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Zach
Jones, Matt
Kang, Sung
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knox, Russell
Kohles, Ben
Kraft, Kelly
Kuchar, Matt
Lahiri, Anirban
Landry, Andrew
Lashley, Nate
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, Danny
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Long, Adam
Love III, Davis
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
McCarthy, Denny
McCumber, Tyler
McDowell, Graeme
McGirt, William
McGreevy, Max
Merritt, Troy
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Taylor
Mullinax, Trey
Muñoz, Sebastián
NeSmith, Matthew
Niemann, Joaquin
Noren, Alex
Norlander, Henrik
Novak, Andrew
Oosthuizen, Louis
Pendrith, Taylor
Pereira, Mito
Piercy, Scott
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Redman, Doc
Reeves, Seth
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Schwab, Matthias
Scott, Adam
Sigg, Greyson
Simpson, Webb
Skinns, David
Sloan, Roger
Smalley, Alex
Smith, Cameron
Smotherman, Austin
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Stallings, Scott
Stanley, Kyle
Steele, Brendan
Straka, Sepp
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Stroud, Chris
Stuard, Brian
Svensson, Adam
Swafford, Hudson
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Vaughn +
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Curtis
Thompson, Davis +
Thompson, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Trainer, Martin
Tway, Kevin
Uihlein, Peter
van der Walt, Dawie
Vegas, Jhonattan
Villegas, Camilo +
Walker, Jimmy
Wallace, Matt
Watney, Nick
Werenski, Richy
Westmoreland, Kyle +
Whaley, Vince
Wilshire, Kyle *
Wolfe, Jared
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
Young, Cameron
Yu, Kevin *
Yuan, Carl *