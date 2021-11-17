Here's the Prize Money, Field and TV Times for the RSM Classic

The RSM Classic winner in Georgia will earn $1.296 million from the total purse of $7.2 million in the PGA Tour's final event of 2021.

World No. 9 Louis Oosthuizen is the highest-ranked player in the field this week at the RSM Classic. Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal via Imagn

The PGA Tour plays the RSM Classic this week at St. Simons Island, Georgia. It's the final official event of 2021.

The RSM Classic is an expanded-field tournament where the winner will earn $1.296 million from the total purse of $7.2 million. The second-place finisher will earn $784,800.

There are 156 players in the field. The tournament is played on two courses at the Sea Island Resort: the 7,005 yard par-70 Seaside Course and the 7,060 yard par-72 Plantation Course.

Robert Streb is the defending champion. His win in 2020 was his second career PGA Tour victory. He also won the 2014 RSM Classic.

Golf Channel televise the tournament from noon to 3 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Featured groups will stream on PGA Tour live from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

This week's tournament is the last chance to earn a spot in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. That's the first event of 2022 and is limited to players who won a tournament during the previous calendar year.

2021 RSM Classic: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts

1. $1,296,000.00

2. $784,800.00

3. $496,800.00

4. $352,800.00

5. $295,200.00

6. $261,000.00

7. $243,000.00

8. $225,000.00

9. $210,600.00

10. $196,200.00

11. $181,800.00

12. $167,400.00

13. $153,000.00

14. $138,600.00

15. $131,400.00

16. $124,200.00

17. $117,000.00

18. $109,800.00

19. $102,600.00

20. $95,400.00

21. $88,200.00

22. $81,000.00

23. $75,240.00

24. $69,480.00

25. $63,720.00

26. $57,960.00

27. $55,800.00

28. $53,640.00

29. $51,480.00

30. $49,320.00

31. $47,160.00

32. $45,000.00

33. $42,840.00

34. $41,040.00

35. $39,240.00

36. $37,440.00

37. $35,640.00

38. $34,200.00

39. $32,760.00

40. $31,320.00

41. $29,880.00

42. $28,440.00

43. $27,000.00

44. $25,560.00

45. $24,120.00

46. $22,680.00

47. $21,240.00

48. $20,088.00

49. $19,080.00

50. $18,504.00

51. $18,072.00

52. $17,640.00

53. $17,352.00

54. $17,064.00

55. $16,920.00

56. $16,776.00

57. $16,632.00

58. $16,488.00

59. $16,344.00

60. $16,200.00

61. $16,056.00

62. $15,912.00

63. $15,768.00

64. $15,552.00

65. $15,480.00

Total: $7,200,000

2021 RSM Classic: Field

Here's the RSM Classic field:

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion

@ - Foreign

Aberg, Ludvig +

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Barjon, Paul

Blixt, Jonas

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Buckley, Hayden

Burgoon, Bronson

Byrd, Jonathan +

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Conners, Corey

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben +

Creel, Joshua

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

DeMorat, Mickey *

Donald, Luke

Drewitt, Brett

Duncan, Tyler

English, Harris

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gooch, Talor

Grace, Branden

Griffin, J.P. #

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hagy, Brandon

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Hearn, David +

Henley, Russell

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Howell III, Charles

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Jones, Matt

Kang, Sung

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kohles, Ben

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Lahiri, Anirban

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Love III, Davis

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

McCarthy, Denny

McCumber, Tyler

McDowell, Graeme

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

Muñoz, Sebastián

NeSmith, Matthew

Niemann, Joaquin

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

Oosthuizen, Louis

Pendrith, Taylor

Pereira, Mito

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reeves, Seth

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Scott, Adam

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smith, Cameron

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Stallings, Scott

Stanley, Kyle

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Swafford, Hudson

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Vaughn +

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Davis +

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Uihlein, Peter

van der Walt, Dawie

Vegas, Jhonattan

Villegas, Camilo +

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle +

Whaley, Vince

Wilshire, Kyle *

Wolfe, Jared

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Cameron

Yu, Kevin *

Yuan, Carl *