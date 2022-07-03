Branden Grace Wins LIV Golf Portland by Two, Takes $4 Million First Prize

Branden Grace shot 7-under 65 in the final round to win the LIV Golf Portland by two shots over Carlos Ortiz. Getty Images

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. – His name has rarely been on leaderboards of late, and Branden Grace actually spent a good number of his weekends at home in 2022. Such is the nature of competitive golf.

But he’s found prosperity on the LIV Golf Invitational Series, winning the individual title on Saturday by shooting 7-under-par 65 to beat Carlos Ortiz by two strokes at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club while his South African team that also includes Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oostzhuizen and Hennie Du Plessis finished second.

“Obviously you need to get the low rounds to get the confidence,’’ said Grace, 34, who had missed eight cuts in 13 worldwide events this year, including the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open. “I felt really good in London (the first LIV event), I had a great Sunday and took a lot from that into this week.

“Today one shot after another fell into place. That’s been it. And I’ve told everybody you sometimes forget you are playing for yourself. You have three other guys on the team. You look at the leaderboard and see what they re doing and trying to succeed for the team. That’s what I like about this new experience.’’

For winning the tournament, Grace earned $4 million from the $20 million individual purse. His Stinger GC team also shared $1,500,00 which meant another $375,000 for Grace, bringing his haul for the week to $4.375,000.

Three weeks ago at the first event outside of London, Grace tied for third and earned $1,275,000 plus $750,000 for being on the winning team. That’s $6.4 million in two tournaments – or about half his earnings on the PGA Tour, dating to 2009.

As he was finishing on the 18th green – Grace started the final-round shotgun on the first hole – he was surrounded by fans who swarmed into the fairway and began chanting his name.

The Stinger GC finished second to 4 Aces GC, comprised of Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez and Talor Gooch. The winning team splits $3 million.

The team aspect of LIV Golf remains somewhat confusing, but it is a big part of the concept going forward. Next year, LIV Golf will become a league, and the 12, four-man teams will be set for the entire season.

LIV’s original concept is for those teams to be owned by individuals or corporations, with the team captain – in the case of the winning team this week, Johnson – getting an equity position.

In time, according to the plan, those teams could sell sponsorships, merchandise and share in profits with individuals on the team.

