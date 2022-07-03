Skip to main content

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Final Purse, Prize Money, Payouts for Entire Field

Branden Grace becomes LIV Golf's latest $4 million man by winning Portland event, while Carlos Ortiz banks $2.125 million for second place.

Branden Grace won LIV Golf's second event, staged at Pumpkin Ridge outside Portland. With the win, Grace banked $4 million. Carlos Ortiz, playing in his first LIV event, finished second for $2.125 million. Here is the full breakdown of payouts for each player at the LIV Golf Portland event.

Win: $4,000,000 - Branden Grace, -13

2: $2,125,000 - Carlos Ortiz, -11

T3: $1,500,000 - Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, -9

5: $975,000 - Louis Oosthuizen, -7

6: $800,000 - Jinichiro Kozuma, -6

7: $675,000 - Talor Gooch, -4

T8: $625,000 - Matthew Wolff, Justin Harding, -3

10: $560,000 - Bryson DeChambeau, -2

T11: $540,000 - Abraham Ancer, Yuki Inamori, Kevin Na, Sam Horsfield, Sihwan Kim, -1

T16: $240,000 - Lee Westwood, Hideto Tanihara, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka, E

21. $200,000 - Adrian Otaegui, +1

22: $172,000 - James Piot, +2

T23: $170,000 - Chase Koepka, Scott Vincent Ryosuke, Kinoshita, +3

26: $164,000 - Sergio Garcia, +4

T27: $162,000 - Richard Bland, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, +5

29: $158,000 - Hennie Du Plessis, Pat Perez, Travis Smyth, Ian Snyman, Hudson Swafford, Phachara Khongwatmai, +6

T35: $146,000 - Graeme McDowell, Wade Ormsby, +7

T37: $142,000 - Charl Schwartzel, Laurie Canter, Bernd Wiesberger, +8

T40: $136,000 - Peter Uihlein, Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Sadom Kaewkanjana, +10

T44: $128,000- Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Blake Windred +11

46: $124,000 - Turk Pettit, +16

47: $122,000 - Shaun Norris, +17

48: $120,000 - Jediah Morgan, +21

Branden Grace, Carlos Ortiz, LIV Golf Portland

Grace (left) and Ortiz finished 1-2 in Portland. 

Branden Grace, Carlos Ortiz, LIV Golf Portland
