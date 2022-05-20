Skip to main content

2022 PGA Championship Purse, Prize Money, Payouts for Southern Hills

Last year's PGA Championship paid out a tournament-record $12 million, and purses in other significant events have increased this year.

A year ago, the PGA Championship had the second-largest purse of golf's four major championships, paying out a record $12 million with $2.16 million to winner Phil Mickelson.

Only the U.S. Open paid out more in 2021, with a purse of $12.5 million. When the 2022 purse is announced at Southern Hills, might it be more than that?

Purses across golf have been on the rise already this year. The Players Championship had a purse of $20 million, a record for pro golf, with Cameron Smith taking a record winner's share of $3.6 million

Last month, the Masters upped its purse $3 million from 2021, paying out $15 million. Scottie Scheffler won the green jacket plus $2.7 million.

We'll update this post when the purse for the 2022 PGA Championship is announced.

2022 PGA Championship Purse, Prize Money, Payouts for Southern Hills

