2022 PGA Championship: Latest betting odds, favorites and sleeper picks for Southern Hills Country Club

The world's best professionals arrive in Tulsa for the second major of the year. Here are your best bets for the week.

At +4000, Matthew Fitzpatrick as all the right tools to content for his first major. Golffile | Scott Halleran

Does lightning strike twice? Well, it certainly did in the NHL last year (Tampa Bay fans, rejoice) and it also hit again at TPC Craig Ranch last weekend.

K.H. Lee used a final-round 63 to do something only Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson have done in their careers, and that’s defend their titles at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Lee is now an absurd 51-under-par at TPC Craig Ranch over his last eight rounds there, so no matter his form, make sure he is on your card next year.

As for the picks, birdie machine Davis Riley lived up to his reputation by recording a T-9 for us, but favorite Will Zalatoris and sleeper Kevin Kisner never got off the starting block.

We now head just a few hours north for the second major of the season, the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa. This will be the first time the club has hosted the PGA since Tiger Woods won in 2007. Woods will be in the field but defending champion Phil Mickelson will not. The layout will present a brutal par-70 challenge at almost 7,600 yards, with both par 5s on the course playing over 600 yards. Contenders are going to be long off the tee here, but those who can find the fairway more often will have the largest advantage.

According to SI Sportsbook, Masters champion and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the favorite at +1100. Right behind is recent Mexico Open winner Jon Rahm at +1200. Next up are two-time PGA champion Rory McIlroy at +1400 and one-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas at +1500. To close out the notables is Jordan Spieth looking to complete the career grand slam at +1600.

For our favorite, we’re going to step just outside those mentioned above and take Patrick Cantlay at +2200. There is solid value here on the reigning FedEx Cup champion because he’s somehow still flying a bit under the radar. The recent co-winner at the Zurich Classic has five top-10 finishes since the new year, including two playoff losses. A few other stars have similar resumes so far this year, but the differentiator for Cantlay is bentgrass greens. Five of his six PGA Tour wins have come on bentgrass greens where he ranks first in strokes gained: total and second in strokes gained: around the green and putting. They say, “defense wins championships.” Well, putting wins majors and this week shapes up to be all the right ingredients for Cantlay’s first.

For a midrange pick, Matthew Fitzpatrick at +4000 looks right. He is another player who’s been overlooked a bit while having a very positive year. Outside of his missed cuts at the Players and RBC Heritage, he has finished no worse than 14th since the start of 2022. Those starts include four top-10s and a second-place finish two weeks ago at the Wells Fargo Championship. Throughout the entire campaign, Fitzpatrick ranks in the top-25 in every key strokes gained category, including sixth in tee-to-green and first in strokes gained: total. Southern Hills will force players to be precise on their second shots and if Fitzpatrick can utilize his strong iron play, he’ll be right there in contention as he normally has been this year.

For a sleeper, we are going back to Cameron Young at +7000. The last time we picked him, he finished T-2 at the Wells Fargo Championship to continue the blistering start to his career. The rookie now owns seven top-20 finishes and has only missed five cuts in 15 starts. Most importantly, Young ranks second in strokes gained: off-the-tee and ninth in driving distance, a crucial stat because not only will players need to be long, but they’ll have to hit fairways to be successful at Southern Hills. Young also ranks sixth in birdie average and ninth in scoring average. We expect Young to not only compete for his first win on Tour, but his first major, too.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Events: 27

Winners: 2

Top 5s: 7

Top 10s: 5

Top 20s: 1

Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:

Scottie Scheffler +1100

Jon Rahm +1200

Rory McIlroy +1400

Justin Thomas +1500

Jordan Spieth +1600

Collin Morikawa +1800

Dustin Johnson +2200

Cameron Smith +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Viktor Hovland +2500

Xander Schauffele +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Shane Lowry +3000

Will Zalatoris +3300

Brooks Koepka +4000

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000

Sam Burns +4500

Corey Conners +5000

Tony Finau +5000

Daniel Berger +5500

Louis Oosthuizen +5500

Max Homa +6000

Tommy Fleetwood +6000

Tyrrell Hatton +6600

Bryson DeChambeau +6600

Adam Scott +7000

Abraham Ancer +7000

Cameron Young +7000

Jason Day +7000

Tiger Woods +7500

Patrick Reed +8000

Keegan Bradley +9000

Billy Horschel +9000

Marc Leishman +9000

Sergio Garcia +9000

Gary Woodland +10000

Cameron Champ +10000

Harold Varner +10000

Jason Kokrak +10000

Justin Rose +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Russell Henley +10000

Talor Gooch +10000

Si-Woo Kim +10000

Webb Simpson +10000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12500

Davis Riley +12500

Matt Kuchar +12500

Luke List +12500

Matthew Wolff +12500

Maverick McNealy +12500

Rickie Fowler +12500

Sebastian Munoz +12500

Thomas Pieters +12500