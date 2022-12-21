Justin Thomas rallied from seven shots back to win the PGA in a playoff, while Mito Pereira added his name to a list no one wants to join.

Over the next two weeks, the SI Golf team will look back at 10 memorable tournaments from 2022.

The Event: The PGA Championship

Site: Southern Hills, CC, Tulsa, Okla.

Dates: May 19-22

Result: Justin Thomas wins in a playoff over Will Zalatoris

Why We’ll Remember It: The PGA returned to Southern Hills for the first time since Tiger Woods’s victory in 2007, where he lifted the Wanamaker trophy for the fourth time in his career. Woods was a major part of the pre-tournament discussion, as he teed it up for the second time in 2022 and at his second straight major. Woods limped noticeably through two rounds and showed a lot of grit to make the cut. But unseasonably cold weather hit Tulsa on Saturday and Woods struggled to a 79. He withdrew after the round, the first major-championship WD of his career.



That set the stage for a Cinderella story, an unlikely Chilean who emerged as the man to beat: Mito Pereira.

Pereira, 27, entered the week ranked 100th in the world with just one major championship appearance to his name. But he took a three-shot lead into Sunday, and while his final round was wobbly and included five bogeys, he stood on the tee at the 72nd hole with a one-shot lead on Will Zalatoris and Justin Thomas. It was there he chose to hit driver, an aggressive play, made a fast swing and pushed the shot into the water right of the fairway. With that, the clock struck midnight on Cinderella. Pereira made double bogey and added his name to the list of infamous final-hole major-championship meltdowns.

That left Zalatoris to duke it out with Thomas, who started the round seven shots back but shot a 67 to match the low score of the day. Both players started the playoff with birdies on the par-5 13th hole. On the short par-4 17th, Thomas hit his defining shot of the tournament: a mammoth drive that settled pin-high on the putting surface. Zalatoris, hitting second, missed the green to the left and pitched to seven feet. Thomas coolly two-putted for birdie and when Zalatoris missed his birdie chance, Thomas had a one-shot edge.

Zalatoris failed to put himself in birdie position on 18, allowing Thomas to coolly two-putt for par and the win. It was Thomas’s second career major and 15th PGA Tour title. His seven-shot rally matched the largest comeback in PGA Championship history, making it one for the record books, and one to remember.