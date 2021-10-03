5 Ways to Keep Your Mental Battery Charged After a Tough Round

Can a bad round drain your mental reserves? Here's how to prepare for a difficult round, and how to recover when it's over.

Some rounds can leave you feeling physically spent. But have you ever considered how your rounds might be draining your mental and emotional reserves?

It’s not uncommon that I hear golfers talk about grinding their way through a round like it’s a badge of honor. It’s actually an ineffective way to get the most out of your performance, golf or otherwise. For that reason alone, I thought this podcast was overdue.

Burning the candle at both ends, wearing yourself out by trying harder, or overthinking your game doesn’t lead to good results. You’ve been there and tried that.

Having built-in rest stops to refresh and recharge yourself is critical to good play. That’s why in this episode I’m going to share the 5 best ways to keep your mental battery charged in golf.

Here's how this episode plays out and you may need to incorporate some intentional rest in your game...

[6:42] #1: Before and After You Play - The goal of resting before and after you play is to calm and center your mind on the things that matter most. A post-round rest stop is a great time tp process your thoughts and feelings about the round and then set them aside.

