Listen: BMW is a Sneaky-Good Event for Golf Betting (And Here's Who We're Taking)

BMW is a Sneaky-Good Event for Golf Betting (And Here's Who We're Taking)

No-cut BMW features a strong field with enticing options top to bottom. Here are our hosts' sleepers, fades and best bets this week.

The PGA Tour makes its first-ever trip to Delaware this week, and 68 players are set to play for one of the 30 spots in next week's Tour Championship at East Lake. Wilmington CC is long (7,500+ yards) with large greens. That typically favors players who can hit it far and straight, and stick their approach shots. Rotowire's Jeff Erickson is joined by Rotowire contributor and high-stakes fantasy player Scott Jenstad and Morning Read/SI.com's Jeff Ritter to break it down. Here are their picks.

BMW Championship Picks for Daily Fantasy

$10,000 tier: Jenstad: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm; Ritter: Jon Rahm, Will Zalatoris

$9,000 tier: Jenstad: Tony Finau, Sungjae Im; Ritter: Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau

$8,000 tier: Jenstad: Aaron Wise, Cam Young, Joaquin Niemann; Ritter: Jordan Spieth, Aaron Wise, Adam Scott

$7,000 tier: Jenstad: Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim; Ritter: Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, Denny McCarthy

$6,000 tier: Jenstad: Taylor Moore, Trey Mullinax, Brendan Steele; Ritter: Sepp Straka, Alex Smalley

Best Bets to Win BMW Championship

Here's what's on our hosts' betting sheets, with odds from the SI Sportsbook:

Jenstad: Justin Thomas (14-1), Cam Young (25-1), Sungjae Im (25-1), Aaron Wise (50-1), Cam Davis (60-1) Si Woo Kim (90-1)

Ritter: Collin Morikawa (20-1), Cam Young (25-1), Jordan Spieth (40-1), Alex Smalley Top-10 (10-1)

BMW Championship Picks for One-and-Done Pools

In one-and-done pools you can use the same player once per calendar year. With just one week left on the schedule, here are our hosts' picks this week:

Jeff Ritter: Tony Finau
Scott Jenstad: Sungjae Im
Jeff Erickson: Aaron Wise

Watch the full video episode above (including the "Fantasy Football Minute" at the end), and hit the play button below for the podcast version. Look for the season-finale of Gaming Golf next week on the Morning Read Podcast Network

