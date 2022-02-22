Skip to main content

Breaking Down the Fallout From Phil Mickelson's Saudi Arabia Comments

In a new episode, the hosts try to figure out what Mickelson was thinking, and where the six-time major-winner goes from here.

In the latest episode from Golf Talk America, hosts Frank Bassett and Timm Mathews go deep on Phil Mickelson's shocking interview that was published last week on the Fire Pit Collective. What in the world was Mickelson thinking? (And the hosts wonder, is he even thinking?) And where does Mickelson go from here? 

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Golf Talk America coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Tags
terms:
Phil MickelsonSaudi League

golf-talk-america-article.jpg
News

Breaking Down the Fallout From Phil Mickelson's Saudi Arabia Comments

By
Frank Bassett and
Timm Matthews
23 seconds ago
tiger media
News

'Unraked Bunker' Provides Truth Along With Buried Lies

By John Hawkins
14 hours ago
605197
News

Adidas Ties Wayne Gretzky's Passions Into Limited Edition Tour360 22 Shoe

By Stuart Hall
15 hours ago
PGA National_Match10_12_DJI_0035 -min
News

The Match Course Has No Equal (or Par, Course Rating), Plenty of Novelty

By Tom Mackin
15 hours ago
ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
Podcasts

One PGA Professional's Big Bet on Golf Gambling

By Ann Liguori
20 hours ago
Rory McIlroy at 2021 WGC Match Play
News

Rory McIlroy Scorches Phil Mickelson For Using Saudi League as Leverage Against PGA Tour

By Bob Harig
Feb 20, 2022
niemann gamer
News

Joaquin Niemann Goes Wire-To-Wire To Win Genesis Invitational

By Associated Press
Feb 20, 2022
Phil-Weekly-Read
News

Weekly Read: Phil Mickelson's Legacy In Peril With His Latest Words, Deeds

By Bob Harig
Feb 20, 2022
niemann money winnings
News

2022 Genesis Invitational: Purse, Payouts, Prize Money, Field

By Morning Read Staff
Feb 20, 2022