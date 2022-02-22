Breaking Down the Fallout From Phil Mickelson's Saudi Arabia Comments

In a new episode, the hosts try to figure out what Mickelson was thinking, and where the six-time major-winner goes from here.

In the latest episode from Golf Talk America, hosts Frank Bassett and Timm Mathews go deep on Phil Mickelson's shocking interview that was published last week on the Fire Pit Collective. What in the world was Mickelson thinking? (And the hosts wonder, is he even thinking?) And where does Mickelson go from here?

