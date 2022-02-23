Skip to main content

Koepka: Everybody on the PGA Tour Is Happy — Except Phil Mickelson

"He can think whatever he wants to think," Koepka says of Mickelson. "He can do whatever he wants to do."
Brooks Koepka believes the proposed Saudi golf league still has life left, despite top players committing to the PGA Tour.

Brooks Koepka believes the proposed Saudi golf league still has life left, despite top players committing to the PGA Tour.

Brooks Koepka doesn’t necessarily think we’ve heard the end of a proposed Saudi-backed golf league, despite the chaos caused by Phil Mickelson’s comments and his statement on Tuesday.

"I think it’s going to still keep going," Koepka said Tuesday at the Honda Classic. "I think there will still be talk. I think ... everyone talks about money. They’ve got enough of it. I don’t see it backing down; they can just double up and they’ll figure it out. They’ll get their guys. Somebody will sell out and go to it.”

Koepka said he "skimmed" Mickelson’s statement, in which he apologized for his choice of words but not for being involved with LIV Golf Investments, the financial backer for the league.

"I’m happy with the PGA Tour," Koepka said. “I think everybody out here is happy. (Mickelson) can think whatever he wants to think, man. He can do whatever he wants to do. I think everybody out here is happy. I think a lot of people out here have the same opinion.”

Tags
terms:
Pga TourPhil MickelsonBrooks Koepka

koepka phoenix
