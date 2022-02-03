Brooks Koepka Slyly Daggers Phil Mickelson's 'Greed' Comments

Brooks Koepka implies that Phil Mickelson is a hypocrite for calling the PGA Tour 'greedy'

Brooks Koepka took to social media on Thursday to succinctly call out Phil Mickelson for his comments to Golf Digest criticizing the PGA Tour for its “obnoxious greed.’’

Mickelson, who is playing in the PIF Saudi International and is among several high-profile players being wooed by a potential rival league led by Greg Norman — and backed by Saudi money.

“DK (don’t know) if I’d be using the word greedy if I were Phil. . . ‘’ Koepka wrote on his Instagram account in response to a Golf Digest post:

The four-time major winner who played in the final round of the PGA Championship last year with Mickelson and finished two shots behind the six-time major winner took part last fall in another iteration of “The Match’’ – at which Mickelson served as a TV analyst.

In that competition, Koepka defeated Bryson DeChambeau in a match that was scheduled for 12 holes but ended after just nine.

Mickelson and his management group helped put the concept together, the one that began in 2018 with a winner-take-all competition in Las Vegas against Tiger Woods. Mickelson won the match and $9 million.