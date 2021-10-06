Bryson DeChambeau Is Playing the Long Game, Literally and Figuratively

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Distance has always been important on the PGA Tour, but how Bryson DeChambeau has committed to the long-drive philosophy seems to be shining a brighter spotlight on its importance than ever before. It’s obviously working for him, but is there a true distance revolution coming? DeChambeau, reigning long drive champion Kyle Berkshire and Brooks Koepka, among other PGA Tour pros, believe distance may never be viewed — or pursued — the same.

Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, golf’s two most dominant historical players, were both bombers off the tee. Now, DeChambeau’s process, which included a top-eight finish at the 2021 Professional Long Drive Association World Championships, is taking distance to another level.

DeChambeau and his team, which includes golf analytics innovator Mark Broadie, swing coach Chris Como, with consultation from Berkshire and power swing coach Bobby Peterson, have crunched the numbers and implemented an ongoing plan.

“I think there's no doubt about it that distance matters,” DeChambeau said. “When I first talked to Mark Broadie and Chris Como about what was going on in regards to distance and what we could do, we thought about what the impact would be if I can get 10 percent of what (long drivers) had and how that would affect my game. Broadie and Chris came back to me with, ‘well, if you gain, let's say three yards off the tee, you can be six more yards offline.’ So, there's some strokes gained off the tee. So, even if I am a little more inaccurate, but still hit it farther, I’m going to gain shots continuously off the tee ... I think in regards to the sport and the way it goes, we don't know what's going to happen, but I'm excited for the future.”

DeChambeau led the PGA Tour in strokes gained (off the tee) during the 2021 season. He averaged 1.162, the only player to average more than 1. Jon Rahm was second at .834. DeChambeau led the Tour in driving distance at an average 323.7.

Even DeChambeau’s apparent arch nemesis, Koepka, has taken notice and offered rare praise for DeChambeau. The two are scheduled to showcase their strengths and skills in a made-for-TV match from Wynn Las Vegas on Nov. 26.

“I think it can be a big impact and you kind of saw it coming out of COVID when other guys were trying to hit it further and swinging a little harder trying to maximize their distances,” Koepka said during his media availability at the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. “I think it's going to change the game of golf forever. If you're going to hit it that far and if you find a couple of fairways, it’s tough to beat. It does get very difficult when you have wedge into the hole and other guys are hitting 6-iron. The odds are going to be in your favor. What he has done is impressive. To be able to actually change his body and change the way he swings, but yet still compete out here, that's probably the most impressive thing. … I don't think anybody really thought he was going to hit it that far (at the long drive competition), but the fact that he did was quite impressive.”

DeChambeau’s blueprint could begin to be followed by other Tour players. Berkshire and Peterson said players have reached out for advice including Aaron Wise and Tony Finau. Peterson said it’s long overdue that some long drive methods be put into use on the Tour, while Berkshire believes it’s only a matter of time before more players commit to the process.

“I think people are starting to catch on to what power lifters and other people in high octane sports have learned, which is that power output is all that needs to change to increase speed, not a sweet spot or a swing mechanic,” Berkshire said. “Here’s a quick analogy: a power lifter, one's a deadlift. And if his max set was 400 pounds and then after training, he could go to 600 pounds, he performed the same motion, but produced more power output, which is moving that weight faster, relatively speaking. What we're doing in golf is we're retraining that swing to move faster and to have a faster firing rate. His effort level is the same, but at that effort level, his swing just fires quicker. And that is what's exciting. That's the revolution that’s going to happen. I believe people are no longer going to ask just for a swing tip. They are going to ask for a speed training program with their swing staying the same, just happening faster. Within five to 10 years, we'll be working on speed just like they work on putting, chipping or any other part of the game.”

Adam Scott, the 2013 Masters champion and a player who is known for distance, said more players will surely take a new look at adding distance, but cautioned that only a few can probably be successful at what DeChambeau has done.

“It's something that not everyone is going to be able to manage to do, but the exceptional few who can put it all together, and they are incredibly hard working like he is, they might have a chance,” Scott said. “I think, no doubt, he's going to have influence on what people are doing coming behind him, but it's not just the long drive that he's managed to control on a PGA Tour level, it's the rest of the game as well. He has put an awful lot of work into what he's doing, but if it was just about hitting it long out here, then you would see a lot of people coming off from long drive and playing on the Tour. You still have to get the ball in the hole and he's done an incredible job of balancing that speed while still having some control and still having a short game and being a great putter. Like most exceptional people, they are exceptional for a reason.”