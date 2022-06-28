Bryson DeChambeau Responds to Critics at LIV Golf Debut, Says LIV Can Be 'Force for Good'

DeChambeau appeared at his first press conference in advance of the event in Portland this week. He said he respects the opinions of those who have a problem with the league's Saudi Arabian funding.

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. – Bryson DeChambeau made it clear several times during his first media session as a member of the LIV Golf Invitational Series on Tuesday that he respects those who have spoken out against the venture because of its Saudi Arabian funding.

But he added, “moving on from that is important’’ and said that “golf is a force for good and I think as times goes on, hopefully people will see the good that they’re doing and what they’re trying to accomplish rather than looking at the bad that’s happening.’’ He also said that LIV Golf “could be a force for good in the future of the game.’’

DeChambeau, 28, is one of the most high-profile players to join the new circuit along with Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Sergia Garcia. LIV Golf’s second event begins Thursday at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club.

The funding by the Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund has been the source of considerable controversy due to the country’s poor human rights record and the feeling that it is trying to use sports to enhance its image while distracting from those serious issues.

The PIF is a $600 billion fund that invests in numerous companies around the world, including dozens in the United States. It was established decades ago to serve as a funding source for when the country’s oil resources wane, and for investment in various initiatives to modernize the country.

DeChambeau, 28, makes his LIV Golf debut this week in Portland. USA Today

The PIF has a large stake in the Premier League Newcastle United soccer team and sponsors an annual Asian Tour golf event, plus tennis, Formula 1 and horse racing.

DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff and Abraham Ancer all fielded questions during a 30-minute news conference, several of which pertained to the Saudi backing. It was the same for other players at the first event three weeks ago outside of London.

Mickelson, the six-time major champion, was questioned about it repeatedly there, and again at the U.S. Open, where he also heard from the victims of 9/11 families who noted the reported involvement of the Saudi government in the 2001 attacks.

“I respect that,’’ DeChambeau said. “I understand people’s decisions and my own decision. I respect everybody’s opinion.’’

DeChambeau and several other high-profile players are receiving hefty guaranteed sums that span multiple years, reportedly for more than $100 million each. That’s in addition to playing for $25 million per tournament, which includes $20 million spread out among 48 players in the individual portion, plus another $5 million in the team event. The individual winners receive $4 million.

An eight-time PGA Tour winner who won the 2020 U.S. Open, DeChambeau said he saw this lucrative opportunity as a way to also give back.

“It was a personal business decision,’’ DeChambeau said. “For me, I run and operate my golf as a business as well as wanting to be one of the better players in the world. It was going to give me more resources and opportunities to reinvest in my local community in Dallas and back in my original home in California. We’re improving my foundation, and also building a multiple-use complex in Dallas.

“It also gives me the ability to rest and to have weeks off and recover my body in a way I want to, so I can be prepared to give it my all when it comes time, not be depleted every week and continuing to be depleted over the course of time.’’

This has been a frustrating year for DeChambeau, who has dealt with injuries, including a broken bone in his hand that led to surgery. His tie for the 55th at the U.S. Open was the first time he made the cut in a full-field event this year.

Asked if there was anything the PGA Tour could have done to avert the LIV situation or change things, DeChambeau was vague but suggested that commissioner Jay Monahan and his staff had been presented with alternatives. Back in February, while rumored to be among several players considering a jump, he backed off and sided with the PGA Tour.

“A lot of the conversations that players have been having and have had with Jay are private conversations, but we have talked to them a lot and they knew about (other) scenarios and multiple opportunities,’’ DeChambeau said. “It’s not my place to make the decision. I tried to be on the PAC (Player Advisory Council) for a long time and was never put in a place on that board.

“It is what it is and I respect that. No issues with it.’’