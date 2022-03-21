2022 WGC Match Play Pairings: Groups and Tee Times

Jon Rahm is the overall top seed as the $12 million World Golf Championships event begins Wednesday at Austin Country Club in Texas.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm is the top seed for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship. Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today

Spain's Jon Rahm, who is ranked No. 1 in the world and thus seeded first for this week’s World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, has drawn No. 23 Patrick Reed, No. 40 Cameron Young and No. 58 Sebastian Munoz in his grouping, according to pairings announced Monday by the PGA Tour.

The 64-man event, which begins Wednesday at Austin Country Club in Texas’ capital, will feature 16 four-man groups for round-robin matches during the first three days. The winners of each group will advance to the Round of 16 for the weekend, with single-elimination matches beginning Saturday. The final match is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Rahm was the runner-up in the Match Play in 2017, losing the championship match to Dustin Johnson.

Defending champion Billy Horschel, who won the 2021 Match Play title as the No. 34 seed, is a 12th seed this year and in a group with No. 26 Thomas Pieters, No. 33 Tom Hoge and No. 49 Min Woo Lee.

The $12 million tournament will pay $2.1 million to the winner. For tee times, click here. To download the tournament bracket, click here.

Here is a look at the 16 groups for round-robin play, which begins at 9:20 a.m. CDT Wednesday, with seedings in parentheses:

Group 1

Jon Rahm (1)

Patrick Reed (23)

Cameron Young (40)

Sebastian Munoz (58)

Group 2

Collin Morikawa (2)

Jason Kokrak (22)

Sergio Garcia (43)

Robert MacIntyre (61)

Group 3

Viktor Hovland (3)

Will Zalatoris (24)

Cameron Tringale (45)

Sepp Straka (63)

Group 4

Patrick Cantlay (4)

Sungjae Im (21)

Seamus Power (42)

Keith Mitchell (62)

Group 5

Scottie Scheffler (5)

Matt Fitzpatrick (20)

Tommy Fleetwood (41)

Ian Poulter (59)

Group 6

Justin Thomas (6)

Kevin Kisner (29)

Marc Leishman (37)

Luke List (53)

Group 7

Xander Schauffele (7)

Tony Finau (18)

Lucas Herbert (39)

Takumi Kanaya (56)

Group 8

Dustin Johnson (8)

Max Homa (30)

Matthew Wolff (38)

Mackenzie Hughes (51)

Group 9

Bryson DeChambeau (9)

Talor Gooch (27)

Lee Westwood (47)

Richard Bland (54)

Group 10

Louis Oosthuizen (10)

Paul Casey (19)

Corey Conners (36)

Alex Noren (50)

Group 11

Jordan Spieth (11)

Adam Scott (32)

Justin Rose (46)

Keegan Bradley (60)

Group 12

Billy Horschel (12)

Thomas Pieters (26)

Tom Hoge (33)

Min Woo Lee (49)

Group 13

Tyrrell Hatton (13)

Daniel Berger (17)

Si Woo Kim (48)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52)

Group 14

Joaquin Niemann (14)

Kevin Na (25)

Russell Henley (34)

Maverick McNealy (64)

Group 15

Abraham Ancer (15)

Webb Simpson (31)

Brian Harman (44)

Bubba Watson (57)

Group 16

Brooks Koepka (16)

Shane Lowry (28)

Harold Varner III (35)

Erik van Rooyen (55)