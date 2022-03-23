Bryson DeChambeau's Spring Calendar Includes Another Long Drive Event

One week after the Masters, the world No. 13 will put his long driving on display in Florida. He returned to the PGA Tour this week after an injury hiatus.

Bryson DeChambeau finished seventh in the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championships last year. Kyle Terada/USA Today

Bryson DeChambeau, who returned to competitive golf this week after nearly two months away to deal with injuries, is entering another long drive competition that will take place the week following the Masters.

DeChambeau, who finished seventh in the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championships last year the week following the Ryder Cup, is entered in the PLDA event scheduled for April 14-16 in Jupiter, Fla.

Bobby Peterson, one of the owners of the association, told The First Call that he spoke with DeChambeau on Wednesday morning and said that the winner of the 2020 U.S. Open had confirmed his commitment. DeChambeau is also scheduled to compete in the PLDA World Championships in October.

DeChambeau, ranked 13th in the world, returned to the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship on Wednesday, where he was competing for the first time since withdrawing from the Saudi International on Feb. 4 after just one round due to injury. He was playing England’s Richard Bland in the first of three round-robin matches.

The golfer has competed in just two PGA Tour events this season, none since the Farmers Insurance Open, where he missed the cut in January.

DeChambeau told the Golf Channel this week that he suffered a broken bone in his left hand and a torn labrum in his left hip. He said he had no expectations, and would be swinging far easier heading into the Masters in two weeks. He plans to compete at next week’s Valero Texas Open.

“People are going to say it’s off of speed training and all that and, sure, some of the things have been a part of that, just abuse and working really, really hard,’’ said DeChambeau, who in 2019 went on an extensive weight-gaining and training program and last year led the PGA Tour in driving distance. “But at the same time, I wouldn’t have traded it for anything. I’ve learned so much about my body as time has gone on and learned how to manage things and how important rest is.’’