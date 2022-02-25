Bryson DeChambeau to Return Next Week to Defend Title at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Skip to main content

Bryson DeChambeau to Return to Defend Title at Arnold Palmer Invitational

DeChambeau has not played since withdrawing after Round 1 at the Saudi International.
Bryson DeChambeau will attempt to defend his title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week after injuries knocked him out of one tournament and caused him to withdraw from another.

DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, said in a text message that “he remains committed to the API and will do everything possible to defend at Bay Hill. He will continue to rehab over the coming days. Without any setbacks, we are hopeful he is able to compete.’’

The golfer suffered injuries to his left hand and hip and appeared uncomfortable last month at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he missed the cut. DeChambeau then withdrew after just one round of the Saudi International and backed out of the Genesis Invitational, where he had originally committed.

The 2020 U.S. Open champion produced a popular win at Bay Hill a year ago, twice attempting to drive the par-5 6th green, a hole that plays around a huge lake. He managed to overcome Lee Westwood in a tense final-day duel.

But DeChambeau has not won since, and the rest of last year and the beginning of the year have seen plenty of drama both on and off the course. Just last Sunday, DeChambeau announced that he would not be taking part in a proposed Saudi-backed golf league. He has slipped from fifth in the world at the end of 2021 to 12th.

He also denied suggestions that his injuries were due to overtraining and the weight gain that has come from it in the past two years.

In a social media post, DeChambeau said that “everyone needs to chill.’’ Prior to the Genesis Invitational, he also denied that his absence had anything to do with potentially quitting the PGA Tour because of the new league.

DeChambeau tied for 25th at the first event of 2022, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and then elected not to play at the Sony Open. A hand injury has bothered him for several months.

