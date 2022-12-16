Tiger Woods and his son Charlie have returned to the PNC Championship, and that means the comparisons of their eerily similar mannerisms are back too.

It's their third straight PNC Championship, Charlie, now 13, has returned bigger and stronger. He’s even hitting the golf ball noticeably farther off the tee.

A few things may have changed, but his dad’s influence remains the same. The tournament shared a video of the father-son duo hitting their first tee shots during Friday's Pro-Am—even the way they both adjust their shirt sleeves is the same.

Ever since Tiger and Charlie teamed up in 2020 for their first appearance at the PGA Tour’s family scramble event, the golf world has been infatuated with their identical habits on the golf course. The club twirls, fist bumps, you name it. Even Charlie’s walk looks like his dad’s.

A two-minute long edited video, produced by the PGA Tour, showed archived clips of Tiger side-by-side with snippets of an 11-year-old Charlie, and the resemblances were striking.

It’s no surprise that Charlie’s on-course habits are so identical to Tiger’s. The two have spent hundreds of hours together both practicing and competing. Tiger even caddied for Charlie in several junior events over the summer and fall. In one event, the 13-year-old carded a career-low 68 with Tiger on the bag.

When Tiger Woods spoke with the media on Friday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, he admitted that the similarities between him and Charlie stretch beyond the confines of the golf course.

“It's like talking to a mirror,” Woods said. “My little smart comments come right back at me now.”

A closer look at Team Woods will be readily available for fans this weekend, as Golf Channel broadcasts the two-day event Dec. 17-18.