How to Watch Tiger and Charlie Woods at 2022 PNC Championship
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie will return to the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. for the annual PNC Championship Dec. 17-18. The event invites 20 major champions to compete alongside a family member for a two-day scramble, broadcasted on Golf Channel.
This will be Tiger and Charlie’s third consecutive year teaming up at the PNC. In 2021, the father-son duo made a record-breaking 11 consecutive birdies in their final round. The impressive performance lead to a second place finish behind Jon Daly and John Daly II, who is now a junior at the University of Arkansas.
The progression of Charlie’s game has been well-documented since his last appearance in the PNC. In September, the 13-year-old shot a career low 68 with Tiger on the bag as his caddie.
Tiger Woods will be competing in his second event of the month, following the seventh iteration of “The Match,” which he headlined along with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth. The 15-time major champion was supposed to tee it up for the Hero World Challenge in early December, but was forced to withdraw due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot.
In addition to Team Woods, other notable additions to the PNC include Spieth, Thomas, and women’s World No. 2 Nelly Korda, who will each partner up with their fathers.
How to Watch:
Saturday: 1 p.m.-2 p.m. ET (Peacock), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m. (Peacock), 12:30 p.m.-1:30p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (NBC)
Field/Teams:
Stewart Cink/Connor Cink
John Daly/Little John Daly Jr.
David Duval/Brady Duval
Nick Faldo/Matthew Faldo
Jim Furyk/Tanner Furyk
Padraig Harrington/Patrick Harrington
Nelly Korda/Petr Korda
Matt Kuchar/Carson Kuchar
Benhard Langer/Jason Langer
Tom Lehman/Sean Lehman
Justin Leonard/Luke Leonard
Mark O’Meara/Shaun O’Meara
Gary Player/Jordan Player
Nick Price/Greg Price
Vijay Singh/Qass Singh
Annika Sorenstam/Will McGee
Jordan Spieth/Shawn Spieth
Justin Thomas/Mike Thomas
Lee Trevino/Danniel Trevino
Tiger Woods/Charlie Woods