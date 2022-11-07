Collin Morikawa Is Regrouping, the PIP Is Changing and Jim Nantz Is Counting to 51

Links to all of Bob Harig's Weekly Read notes and more from a busy weekend in golf.

The PGA Tour's fall schedule moved on to Mexico, but what might the fall look like in 2023? On this page you'll find links to all of Bob Harig's Weekly Read notes plus more from the weekend in golf.

John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

Collin Morikawa was a world-beater in 2021, with three wins including the British Open. This year, however, he went winless and fell from No. 2 in the world to now 10th. Bob Harig writes about how the 25-year-old called himself "old" (yes, really) and what the outlook is for 2023.

John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

Two more events remain in the fall portion of the 2022-23 PGA Tour schedule, the Houston Open and RSM Classic (pictured above). The schedule for a year from now isn't known yet, but we do know the events will mean something else in the context of the Tour's FedEx Cup schedule. Bob Harig takes a closer look at what fall 2023 might look like.

Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports

The Player Impact Program, a way to reward the PGA Tour's needle-movers, is continuing to be tweaked. Bob Harig breaks down the changes, including a playing requirement that may prevent the biggest needle-mover of them all from cashing in.

Gregory Payan/AP

News broke last week that Jim Nantz will call his last Final Four in 2023. But he's not stepping away from his Masters duties anytime soon. Bob Harig explains why 51 is the legendary broadcaster's magic number.

Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler had a chance to regain the No. 1 ranking and gave it a good shot, while a former major champion and one of Arnold Palmer's closest friends died. Bob Harig's weekly Fore! Things explains, while also sharing where some LIV golfers played last weekend and how Tiger Woods' December is coming into focus.

