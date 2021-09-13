September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

European Ryder Cup Team Unveils Whistling Straits Look

Europeans will seek to regain the Ryder Cup on American soil with uniforms designed by Loro Piana.
Author:

European Ryder Cup Outfit By Loro Piana

thumbnail_Loro Piana_Ryder Cup 2020_Menswear (3)

Luxury fashion house Loro Piana is the Europeans' official Ryder Cup outfitter for the biennial matches scheduled for Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisc. The uniforms, created in collaboration with team captain Padraig Harrington, will take the players and the support team through all of their official engagements on and off the course. 

Loro Piana has invests in research, innovation and experimentation to improve its golf clothing and create a wardrobe that applies its unique savoir faire. Meticulous attention to materials, details, forms, colors and wearability has shaped sophisticated and innovative sportswear.

Outerwear

thumbnail_image
thumbnail_Loro Piana_Ryder Cup 2020_Menswear_FAl4871_F1KW
thumbnail_Loro Piana_Ryder Cup 2020_Menswear_FAL4782_F1KW

For the first time, Loro Piana has designed waterproof items for inclement weather. Jackets in the Wind microfibre are woven using a three-layer technique, so the outer layer is Wind, the waterproof central membrane is Storm System — a treatment invented in 1994 to transform the noblest of materials into water and wind resistant fabrics — and the inner layer is a super-thin and stretchy jersey. All the seams are thermal-sealed, as are the zippers.

Knitwear

thumbnail_Loro Piana_Ryder Cup 2020_Menswear_FAL4586_F1KW
thumbnail_Loro Piana_Ryder Cup 2020_Menswear_FAL4627_F1KW
thumbnail_Loro Piana_Ryder Cup 2020_Menswear_FAL4790_M525

For knitwear, super-fine wool once again proves to be the best choice — a natural fibre that offers excellent thermoregulation and is comfortable, lightweight and breathable. This year, super-fine wool has been elasticized to accommodate players' movements, guaranteeing unmatched wearability. In addition, trousers in soft, flowing wool and silk, and polo shirts in technical, breathable jersey, are ideal for outdoor activities. 

Sophisticated Colors

thumbnail_Loro Piana_Ryder Cup 2020_Menswear (8)
thumbnail_Loro Piana_Ryder Cup 2020_Menswear (9)
thumbnail_Loro Piana_Ryder Cup 2020_Menswear_FAL4765_P500

On Friday and Sunday, the uniforms will be in colors that recall the European flag, while Saturday will be sophisticated neutral tones paired with brighter colors that run along sides, sleeves, shoulders and collars.

A Complete Look

thumbnail_Loro Piana_Ryder Cup 2020_Menswear (7)

“As Captain, I want the players to feel as comfortable as possible throughout the week of the Ryder Cup, and the Loro Piana clothing is a key part of that." said Pádraig Harrington.

A selection of the Team Europe uniforms will be available in Loro Piana stores beginning mid-September. Golf lovers and beyond will be able to experience the sophistication, innovation and comfort characteristic of this charming sportswear that is ideal for all weather and playing conditions.

RELATED: U.S. Ryder Cup Team Unveils Uniforms

Attachment-1
News

European Ryder Cup Team Unveils Whistling Straits Look

Mark Calcavecchia signs an autograph for a fan in 2019.
News

Mark Calcavecchia's Road Back Has Been Tough, But Calc's Been Tougher

Ann Liguori Podcast
News

The LPGA Founders Cup, Previewed by Ann Liguori

Shane Lowery, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia are the 2021 European Team captain's picks.
News

Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Shane Lowry Added to 2021 Ryder Cup Team

Billy Horschel wins the 2021 BMW Championship at Wentworth.
News

Billy Horschel: Ryder Cup Snub Gave Me a Little Bit of 'Fire in My Arse'

Billy Horschel won the 2021 BMW Championship at Wentworth.
News

Billy Horschel Wins European Tour's BMW Championship

kramer-hickok-2021-travelers-championship
News

Here Is the TV Schedule and Network For Every Golf Tournament This Week

Billy Horschel played the PGA Tour and European Tour's BMW Championship.
News

2021 BMW Championship: Purse, Payouts, Prize Money Breakdown from Wentworth

Captain Paul Azinger (right) celebrates the American Ryder Cup victory in 2008 with Kenny Perry (middle) and Chad Campbell.
News

2021 Ryder Cup: TV Times, Scoring, Format, How it Works, Rosters, History