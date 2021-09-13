European Ryder Cup Team Unveils Whistling Straits Look
European Ryder Cup Outfit By Loro Piana
Luxury fashion house Loro Piana is the Europeans' official Ryder Cup outfitter for the biennial matches scheduled for Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisc. The uniforms, created in collaboration with team captain Padraig Harrington, will take the players and the support team through all of their official engagements on and off the course.
Loro Piana has invests in research, innovation and experimentation to improve its golf clothing and create a wardrobe that applies its unique savoir faire. Meticulous attention to materials, details, forms, colors and wearability has shaped sophisticated and innovative sportswear.
Outerwear
For the first time, Loro Piana has designed waterproof items for inclement weather. Jackets in the Wind microfibre are woven using a three-layer technique, so the outer layer is Wind, the waterproof central membrane is Storm System — a treatment invented in 1994 to transform the noblest of materials into water and wind resistant fabrics — and the inner layer is a super-thin and stretchy jersey. All the seams are thermal-sealed, as are the zippers.
Knitwear
For knitwear, super-fine wool once again proves to be the best choice — a natural fibre that offers excellent thermoregulation and is comfortable, lightweight and breathable. This year, super-fine wool has been elasticized to accommodate players' movements, guaranteeing unmatched wearability. In addition, trousers in soft, flowing wool and silk, and polo shirts in technical, breathable jersey, are ideal for outdoor activities.
Sophisticated Colors
On Friday and Sunday, the uniforms will be in colors that recall the European flag, while Saturday will be sophisticated neutral tones paired with brighter colors that run along sides, sleeves, shoulders and collars.
A Complete Look
“As Captain, I want the players to feel as comfortable as possible throughout the week of the Ryder Cup, and the Loro Piana clothing is a key part of that." said Pádraig Harrington.
A selection of the Team Europe uniforms will be available in Loro Piana stores beginning mid-September. Golf lovers and beyond will be able to experience the sophistication, innovation and comfort characteristic of this charming sportswear that is ideal for all weather and playing conditions.
