European Ryder Cup Team Unveils Whistling Straits Look

Luxury fashion house Loro Piana is the Europeans' official Ryder Cup outfitter for the biennial matches scheduled for Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisc. The uniforms, created in collaboration with team captain Padraig Harrington, will take the players and the support team through all of their official engagements on and off the course.

Loro Piana has invests in research, innovation and experimentation to improve its golf clothing and create a wardrobe that applies its unique savoir faire. Meticulous attention to materials, details, forms, colors and wearability has shaped sophisticated and innovative sportswear.