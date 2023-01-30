In a wide-ranging Q&A, the Hall of Famer and LIV golfer discusses how he feels at age 52, his friendships within the golf world and his sense of “freedom” around golf’s legal issues.

Phil Mickelson’s status as a Hall of Fame golfer and one of the game’s best players is secure, but it remains to be seen how his involvement with LIV Golf will impact his overall legacy, one that many argue was damaged when he defected to the rival league last year.

Pinpointing LIV Golf’s origins might be difficult, but there is no denying Mickelson’s role in its emergence. One year ago chatter turned to chaos in the aftermath of his comments about the PGA Tour’s “obnoxious greed.”

Mickelson outlined his issues with the Tour during a Golf Digest interview that took place at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club outside of Jeddah, where he was competing in the Saudi International, an Asian Tour event backed by the same funding that is in place for LIV Golf.

That led to a firestorm that lasted weeks, and with LIV Golf seemingly on the brink of destruction. Mickelson issued an apology and then took a lengthy break from the game. He returned four months later as the face of LIV Golf and one of its biggest early signees.

Mickelson has returned this week to play the Saudi International. Not surprisingly, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, he declined to go into detail about the events that occurred a year ago, not wanting to “rehash” what led to huge upheaval in the game.

But Mickelson still had plenty to say as he embarked on his 32nd season as a professional golfer. He’ll make his first start of 2023 in Saudi, while the LIV Golf league schedule is set to begin at the end of February. He agreed to take several questions from SI in a question-and-answer format.

Sports Illustrated: We’re basically full circle. What do you make of where we are in the game today?

Phil Mickelson: Rather than look back, I feel like I have a unique opportunity now to do something that has probably never been done at this stage in a player’s career. Sam Snead did a lot of great things [in his 50s]. But at 52, my body feels great. Had a great offseason. I feel I’m in really good shape. I’ve never had injuries. I’ve made changes.

I’m just putting last year out of my mind and disengaging. A lot of stuff happened, and I’m refocused on today and starting the year.

I’m in every major for the next three years and I think I have a chance to win one or two more and create these accomplishments that haven’t been done at this stage. I feel like I can duplicate Kiawah.

SI: What did you do this offseason?

PM: I’m down to my college weight. I’m stronger than I’ve probably been in my career. I lost 20-plus pounds. I’m flexible, recovering faster, ready to go. Now I probably wanted to start in Mexico. I probably wanted like three more weeks [off]. I’m actually going to play a lot of events. I’m playing 19 events and I only decided to go to Saudi recently. [Mickelson said he was not contractually obligated to play this week in Saudi, as many LIV golfers are]. I really want to be ready by Mexico [which begins Feb. 24]. I’m close to where I want to be.

SI: Did the break last year take more of a toll on your game than you thought?

PM: I haven’t dwelled on it. A lot of things transpired that led to me not playing well. It’s different now. Three months off was game-changing. I maybe needed the time to rejuvenate and regenerate. And it might just be my age. Now that I’ve had this time off, I'm ready to have a special year and do some things that have never been done by a player my age. That’s really what is driving me. It’s a unique opportunity nobody else has ever had.

SI: Do you still maintain good relationships with players who did not go to LIV? Are there any that you still practice and play with?

PM: I’ve had a number of guys thank me profusely. I’ve got the same close relationships with the players I’ve been playing with around here as I’ve had in the past. The relationships that are going to be affected were not really close and were more acquaintances. Their views are going to be altered by public perception or whatnot. The friends are still close. And I’ve been appreciative of the number of players who thanked me for however big or small it may have been to get some of these changes that occurred [on the PGA Tour]. It’s a decent amount of guys; I don’t want to call out guys and who they are. But it’s been a good learning experience.

SI: Have you felt any animosity?

PM: I have not had anybody come up to me and say anything negative. I played today and I had 10 or 12 people come up to me and say how excited they are about LIV. I think that there is probably a skewed viewpoint. I don’t know if anybody is going to really come up to me and lay into me. The only people who have said anything are those who have been supportive and kind. Or who support LIV and myself. Nobody has come up to me in the entire year and said anything negative. I see comments on social media and such, but nothing else.

SI: You’ve seen some of the contentiousness, most recently with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed. Does it bother you?

PM: That’s between them. That's not really my thing or anything I want to get into.

SI: Do you wonder about the possibility of never playing in another PGA Tour event?

PM: If I were never to play another PGA Tour event, I’m totally at peace with it. But I believe by next year I’ll have the opportunity if I want [due to the pending litigatio]. I don’t know if I’ll have the time. I’m playing 19 events and don’t know how much more. I’d actually rather scale down the number of tournaments, because I’m also in the four majors. That’s a lot of golf.

But I’m motivated and excited to get started. All of these things create new energy. Having teammates to push each other. I’m motivated, but I don’t see the benefit to playing more. The tournaments where you are going to leave a mark are the majors. That creates a life memory. If I win another Tour event, who cares? It’s not like it’s going to do anything for how I look at my career. Another major would be a unique, special moment. That’s really where I want to thrive. And sure, it would mean a lot to win some LIV events because of the role I’ve played as it’s been created.

SI: What about the Ryder Cup? There was a time when you were a lock to be a U.S. captain.

PM: I’m totally comfortable. … I’ve loved being part of the Ryder Cup as a player 12 times and as a vice captain once. I’ve had more great experiences than probably anybody. If I’m not a part of it, I’m at peace with that as well. And I’m proud of the role I’ve played in that. And the role in creating change and integrating player input and involvement. Having more continuity from year to year. I like seeing us play our best golf in the Ryder Cup, even if I’m not ever part of it again.

SI: How much are you looking forward to the Masters?

PM: I really do love the Masters and how it gives kids at a young age something to dream about and aspire to. It’s a very special place that brings out emotions and excitement. I’m looking to going back and being a part of it.

SI: Do you fear any uneasiness or awkwardness at the Champions Dinner?

PM: There very well could be, but not on my part. I’m very comfortable with where I’m at.

SI: What are you looking forward to the most about the coming LIV Golf season?

PM: I certainly like how we’re bringing golf to different parts of the world. And LIV has some of the greatest characters in the game. Controversial characters. Good or bad, love them or hate them, people are interested in them, positively or negatively.

This team element pushes us to get better. It takes away this isolated, lonely every-man experience that golf has had for decades. That is actually pushing me to work harder. We’re pushing each other on the Hy Flyers to work hard and be our best. [Mickelson declined to name the other three members of his team, as it is to be announced the week of the first event.]

SI: The team aspect of LIV Golf is such a big part of the model. What is it about it that you like?

PM: Each team has kind of formulated their own identity and how they want to be viewed as a way of connecting with fans. That’s one of the things our team I’ve talked about getting to another level. You are pushing yourself to be the best, and we are loving the process. That’s always what pushed me in my career. And that is what is pushing the guys who are on my team.

SI: What do you make of the TV deal with the CW Network?

PM: I think it’s favorable. It’s very difficult to have a relationship with a network that had a commitment to other sports and priorities. CW has a chance to cover all 14 of our events, putting us first. They have a younger demographic, which we want. They wanted to get into sports and now they have a shot at live golf. It’s a two-year deal. The first deal is not going to be a blockbuster. It’s short enough time to where we can prove ourselves and then get a much stronger and more lucrative deal. If it were a longer deal, it might be better for them and investing in our product. But having it two years sets us up for a bigger deal.

SI: Any sense on what might happen with LIV Golf getting OWGR points?

PM: There will probably be another ranking system that is a more credible system as it includes all golfers in the world. This one has lost any credibility. I wouldn’t be surprised if tournaments stopped using it as a criteria for qualifying. I think it is ultimately hurting the tournaments more than the players. If you’re a major championship and you’re using it as a qualifying factor and you’re taking a system that is not getting all the best players in the field, it hurts the tournament more. That's why you might see tournaments go away from it as qualifying criteria. Or have a new ranking system.

SI: At times you’ve been outspoken about the issues facing golf and the PGA Tour. Now there are lawsuits. There’s a DOJ investigation. How do you see this playing out?

PM: Given my emotional investment in professional golf, it’s impossible for me to ignore a lot of things I’m aware of. Knowing there is going to be accountability and it’s not going to have to be from me has been a huge weight off my shoulders. I don’t know why I took it on. It bothered me so much, and it's because of what I know. I feel this freedom now that kind of lets me let go of that and to focus on what I truly love and what I’m excited about. That is all being dealt with and it doesn’t have to be from me.

SI: How do you think you will look back on this period in five years, 10 years?

PM: It’s a short-term disruption for a long-term gain. That’s all.



