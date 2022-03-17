FAQ of the LIV Golf Invitational Series: What We Know and What We Don't

The Greg Norman-led, Saudi-funded golf league has been launched with a name, an eight-event schedule, and many questions about how it will fit in the pro golf landscape.

After months of speculation, false starts and revisions, Greg Norman finally launched his new golf league on Wednesday, announcing a series of eight events to be played in 2022. Here’s what we know. And what we don’t.



Q: What is the LIV Golf Invitational Series?



A: It is the name of the league or tour that has been commonly referred to as the Saudi Golf League, for which Norman was named commissioner in October.

Q: Is this different than the PGL?



A: The Premier Golf League and the LIV Golf Invitational Series at one time were the same thing. At some point in the process the two entities split, although the concepts with 54-hole tournaments and shotgun starts and no cuts are the same. Sometime last spring, the entities split and the PGL went its own way without the Saudi backing. The PGL is now proposing being under the PGA Tour’s umbrella while offering minimum payments to players across all of the Tours.

Q: What is the meaning behind LIV?



A: It is the Roman numeral for 54, which has two meanings: 54 is the lowest score you could shoot if you were to birdie every hole on a par-72 course, so there is an aspirational aspect to the thinking. It is also the number of holes to be played in each event.



Q: What is LIV Golf Investments?

A: It is the name of the company that was launched in October with the idea of supporting golf throughout the world. Norman is the CEO of the company, which has committed $300 million to the Asian Tour for a series of 10 events per year meant to help the growth of the tour. That is separate from the $400 million they say will be invested in the start-up of the LIV Golf Invitational.



Q: Who is playing?

A: We don’t know. After several prominent names were mentioned, then retreated, there were no players who were announced. Norman said he has invited more than 250 players from around the world to take a look at the tournaments and consider playing in them.

Q: How many events?

A: There will be eight in 2022, with four in the United States, one in London, one in Thailand and another in Saudi Arabia. The season-ending Team Championship slated for Oct. 28-30 has yet to be determined.



Q: When is the first event?



A: June 9-11 at the Centurion Club in London. That is the same week as the RBC Canadian Open on the PGA Tour and a week prior to the U.S. Open.

Q: How many players will compete?

A: The plan is to have 48 players competing for a $20 million purse. Those 48 players will also make up 12 teams, with those four-man teams playing for an additional $5 million per week. The top two scores for the first two rounds count toward the team competition with three of the four counting on the final day.

Q: Is the tour sanctioned?

A: Yes, by the Asian Tour.

Q: What is the relationship between LIV Golf Investments and the Asian Tour?

A: LIV Golf has invested $300 million in the Asian Tour over the next 10 years to help it fund a series of events called the International Series. Those events are separate from regular Asian Tour events, offering purses in the $2 million range. The original idea was to use that series as a feeder system into the LIV Golf Invitational Series, with relegation being part of the process. That does not appear to be in play at this time.

Q: Where is the Asian Tour/LIV Golf Investments with the 10-tournament International Series part of the Asian Tour schedule?



A: It is underway. The first of the International Series events — International Series Thailand — was played in early March and won by Sihwan Kim. The tournaments have been given a boost by LIV Golf Investments with enhanced purses. The next one is scheduled for June at the Centurion Club outside of London — where the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event is scheduled for June 9-11. The location of the Asian Tour event will be changed to a week earlier at a different location outside of London.

Q: Does playing in one of the seven regular events on the LIV Golf Invitational Series help a player gain any status on the Asian Tour?



A: This is to be determined. There is some hope that playing in these events might allow for some sort of status on the Asian Tour, but how any results are incorporated is still a work in progress.

Q: Will there be OWGR points awarded for the series?

A: There is precedent for awarding OWGR points to 54-hole events. Whenever an event is shortened to 54 holes, points are awarded. And the Sunshine Tour has some scheduled 54-hole events that award points. But what about a Tour whose entire schedule is 54-hole events? LIV Golf needs to apply to the OWGR for status.



Q: How does playing in these events impact the Ryder Cup?



A: Unless a European Tour player is able to earn world ranking points, it has no impact. Americans can only earn points by playing on the PGA Tour.

Q: Who is the broadcast partner?



A: There is none at this time. Norman and his team said they will go back to work on that now that there is a schedule. Expect some sort of streaming service whether there is an over-the-air partner or not.



Q: How is the league funded?

A: The league is part of LIV Golf Investments, which says its mission is to “make strategic investments in golf to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport’s untapped worldwide potential." The Public Investment Fund, an autonomous wealth fund administered by the government of Saudi Arabia, is the main shareholder.

Q: What does the PGA Tour think?

A: PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said at the Players Championship that the Tour has moved on. Those sentiments were echoed again when Joel Schuchmann, a senior vice president for communications, said: “As we have stated repeatedly in recent weeks, the PGA Tour has moved on."