Here Are the Pairings for Day 2 of the Presidents Cup

The U.S. sends out two of Thursday's winning pairs (and one that didn't), while the International team has a completely new lineup for the best-ball format.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Davis Love III is going mostly with his top teams. Trevor Immelman is changing it all up.

The pairings for the second day of the Presidents Cup and the four-ball session on Friday make sense when you consider that the Americans raced out to a 4-1 lead over the International squad at Quail Hollow Golf Club.

There’s not much reason for Love to mess with successful teams such as Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay or Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. He’s sticking with Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns even though they suffered the only American defeat. And he’s working in Billy Horschel and Kevin Kisner, both of whom sat in the opening session.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns—the only U.S. pair to lose on Day 1—will get a shot at redemption on Day 2. Peter Casey/USA Today

Immelman, the International captain, is sitting Si Woo Kim—despite him being on the only winning team—and K.H. Lee so that Christiaan Bezuidenhout can get in as well as Sebastian Munoz.

Here's the Friday lineup for four-ball, which means each player plays his own ball and the team takes the best score to match against the best ball of the opponent (times ET).

11:35 a.m.: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott/Cameron Davis (Int.)

11:50 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (U.S.) vs. Sungjae Im/Sebastian Munoz (Int.)at 11:50 a.m.

12:05 p.m.: Kevin Kisner/Cameron Young (U.S) vs. Mito Pereira/Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Int.)

12:20 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Tom Kim (Int.)

12:35 p.m.: Billy Horschel/Max Homa (U.S.) vs. Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith (Int.)

“There’s a long way to go,’’ Love said. “We're obviously very pleased with the start. So we just got to stay on our plan and keep trying to just win every match and win every session and let the outcome take care of itself.’’

The Americans seem well on their way to a 12th victory in 14 Presidents Cup, their only loss coming in 1998.

But three years ago, the Americans trailed 4-1 after the first session and rallied for a 16-14 victory.

There are 30 points available, with 15.5 needed to win. There will be eight matches on Saturday: four foursomes in the morning, four four-balls in the afternoon. Sunday will see 12 singles matches.