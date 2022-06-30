Fred Couples Strongly Rebukes LIV, Phil Mickelson: 'I Don't Think I'll Ever Talk to Him Again'

Couples and Mickelson have decades of history together on the PGA Tour, but the 62-year-old Couples is no fan of the Saudi-backed startup league.

Fred Couples and Phil Mickelson have been two of golf's most popular figures for decades, with plenty of historic moments together on the course.

With Mickelson having committed to a multi-year contract with the LIV Golf Invitational Series, and subsequently being suspended from the PGA Tour, any interactions with the 62-year-old Couples from future Presidents Cups to PGA Tour Champions events would seem in doubt.

But Couples took matters a step further this week at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey, telling Golf.com that he doesn't expect to speak to Mickelson again.

"I don't think I'll ever talk to him again," Couples said. "I'm not in the same boat as him anymore, and probably will never play golf with him again. I'm not saying that to be mean. We're just in different orbits."

Couples, 62, was in New Jersey for the Icons Series, a team golf exhibition featuring famous athletes from outside golf competing in a U.S. vs. International format. Couples is the U.S. captain.

Of course, the "orbit" that Mickelson, 52, currently inhabits is Saudi-backed LIV Golf, which has drawn sharp criticism given the "sportswashing" accusations around Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Couples had spoken out against the series before and expanded on that with the Golf.com reporter.

“I think this is a family thing for me,” Couples said. “I’m a little peon from Seattle, but I know where the money’s coming from, and I think my family would disown me if I went. Of course, that’s easy for me to say because I’m not going, so I can actually tell you whatever I want to tell you.”

Couples has watched from afar as Mickelson and other stars have left the PGA Tour for LIV and then had to explain their reasoning to media, often in contentious settings.

“These guys — you’ve seen their interviews, right?” Couples said. “Have you ever seen Phil look so stupid in his life? They know it’s a joke.”

Less than a year ago, Couples and Mickelson were vice captains on a winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. In 2006, Mickelson won for the second time at the Masters with Couples playing alongside in the final group.