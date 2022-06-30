Skip to main content

Fred Couples Strongly Rebukes LIV, Phil Mickelson: 'I Don't Think I'll Ever Talk to Him Again'

Couples and Mickelson have decades of history together on the PGA Tour, but the 62-year-old Couples is no fan of the Saudi-backed startup league.

Fred Couples and Phil Mickelson have been two of golf's most popular figures for decades, with plenty of historic moments together on the course.

With Mickelson having committed to a multi-year contract with the LIV Golf Invitational Series, and subsequently being suspended from the PGA Tour, any interactions with the 62-year-old Couples from future Presidents Cups to PGA Tour Champions events would seem in doubt.

But Couples took matters a step further this week at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey, telling Golf.com that he doesn't expect to speak to Mickelson again.

"I don't think I'll ever talk to him again," Couples said. "I'm not in the same boat as him anymore, and probably will never play golf with him again. I'm not saying that to be mean. We're just in different orbits."

Couples, 62, was in New Jersey for the Icons Series, a team golf exhibition featuring famous athletes from outside golf competing in a U.S. vs. International format. Couples is the U.S. captain.

Of course, the "orbit" that Mickelson, 52, currently inhabits is Saudi-backed LIV Golf, which has drawn sharp criticism given the "sportswashing" accusations around Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Couples had spoken out against the series before and expanded on that with the Golf.com reporter.

“I think this is a family thing for me,” Couples said. “I’m a little peon from Seattle, but I know where the money’s coming from, and I think my family would disown me if I went. Of course, that’s easy for me to say because I’m not going, so I can actually tell you whatever I want to tell you.”

Couples has watched from afar as Mickelson and other stars have left the PGA Tour for LIV and then had to explain their reasoning to media, often in contentious settings.

“These guys — you’ve seen their interviews, right?” Couples said. “Have you ever seen Phil look so stupid in his life? They know it’s a joke.”

Less than a year ago, Couples and Mickelson were vice captains on a winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. In 2006, Mickelson won for the second time at the Masters with Couples playing alongside in the final group.

Phil Mickelson and Fred Couples shake hands after a victorious U.S. match at the 2013 Presidents Cup.
News

Fred Couples Strongly Rebukes LIV, Phil Mickelson: 'I Don't Think I'll Ever Talk to Him Again'

By John Schwarb15 minutes ago
Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

Nick O'Hern, Twice a Tiger Tamer, Visits The Course of Life

By Michael Russell and Alex Lauzon13 hours ago
Lee Westwood is pictured at the LIV Golf inaugural event in June 2022 at London's Centurion Club.
News

'Why Should I Be Threatened?' Ryder Cup Status Still a Giant Unknown for LIV Golfers

By Bob Harig18 hours ago
Brooks Koepka is showed with a LIV Golf background.
News

Harris Poll Shows PGA Tour Vs. LIV Shaping Up To Be a Generational Battle

By Will Johnson19 hours ago
Rory-McIlroy
News

PGA Tour's CJ Cup Moving to Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina

By Associated Press21 hours ago
Brooks-Koepka-LIV
News

LIV Golf Has Landed in the U.S., and Its Newest Members Have More to Talk About Than Just Money

By Alex MiceliJun 28, 2022
Commentary
Patrick Reed met the media on Tuesday at the LIV Golf Invitational event outside Portland, Oregon.
News

'Listen To the Players For Once,' Patrick Reed Said When Asked What the PGA Tour Could Have Done

By Bob HarigJun 28, 2022
ryan-gukert-kfAsF3Uyp9A-unsplash
Shop

Shop: 10 Summer Golf Accessories for On and Off the Course

By Morning Read StaffJun 28, 2022
Dustin Johnson watches a shot during practice for the 2022 PGA Championship.
News

Here Are TV Times for the John Deere Classic, LIV Golf Portland and Other Tours

By Associated PressJun 28, 2022