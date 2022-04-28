Skip to main content

Green-Jacketed Scottie Scheffler Throws First Pitch at Texas Rangers Game

The Masters champion hasn't taken the green jacket out in public too often but wore it on the mound in front of hometown fans.

Scottie Scheffler's fastball came in a bit high, but in his defense he wasn't really dressed for baseball.

The Masters champion visited Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday night, wearing his Masters champion green jacket to throw the ceremonial first pitch before a Rangers-Astros game. 

Scheffler hasn't worn the famous jacket out in public too often since leaving Augusta. He didn't go on a media tour after the victory on April 10 and said he's been mostly relaxing at home with wife Meredith.

"I've just had some fun with it at home. I haven't really done anything special. I haven't taken it out of the house," Scheffler said last week at the Zurich Classic. "I think I'm the only one that can take the jacket off property, so I want to do a good job of representing Augusta National well, and I've got to bring it back at the end of next year. Since I'm almost the representation of the green jacket outside of the club, I'm treating it with respect. I'm not going to do anything crazy with it."

The No. 1 player in the world teed it up at the Zurich team-event (finishing T18 with fellow Texan Ryan Palmer) and is not playing in this week's Mexico Open. The Masters win, his first major, was his fourth win in a six-start span.

But throwing out the first pitch for his hometown team (Scheffler lives in nearby Dallas) was an offer too good to pass up, so the jacket came out (along with the underrated yellow Augusta National logo tie).

"I did alright, they said aim high and I hit his glove," Scheffler said. "I made it there, I didn't bounce it."

Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters.
