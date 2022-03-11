Harold Varner Starts Solid at The Players While Keeping an Eye on Augusta

A win in February at the Saudi International has been somewhat overshadowed by the tournament host, but it has put the seventh-year pro in position to chase a career-long goal.

Harold Varner III reached 7-under par in the first round of the Players Championship before coming to grief on the final two holes, finishing with a 3-under 69. Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union/USA TODAY NETWORK

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The most important victory of Harold Varner’s career has not come without some consequences – the most pointed of which he is keenly aware.

The fact that it was a dramatic win as he holed an 90-foot eagle putt on the final green at Royal Greens Country Club to edge Bubba Watson by a shot at the Saudi International has seemingly been overshadowed by the fact that the Asian Tour event attracted a large contingent of players from the PGA Tour with the lure of appearance fees – and the threat of a rival league.

“My name went right to the top of the list,’’ Varner said Thursday after shooting 69 at The Players Championship.

The list he referenced was the players believed to be considering a jump to a proposed league being fronted by Greg Norman. It is part of the LIV Golf Investments venture that has been plotting an alternative tour backed by the Public Investment Fund – the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia and the title sponsor of the Saudi International.

Varner could not explain exactly where this pushback was coming from, other than to suggest a good bit of it was on social media and simply the sense he got in the aftermath.

Hole a huge putt ... celebrate an exciting victory … then hear all about accepting money from a controversial regime.

“When is a win not a good win?’’ Varner wondered. “If I had not won, nobody would have talked about it.’’

Reminded that the victory itself was impressive, he said: “You don’t have to remind me. It’s a reason why I have a chance to play at Augusta.’’

Varner, 31, who in his seventh year on the PGA Tour, has yet to win on his home circuit. But the victory in Saudi Arabia was huge for his career. It vaulted him into the top 50 in the world and with three tournaments left in the process, has him on the cusp of his first Masters invitation.

The victory moved him from 94th in the world to 45th, but he has subsequently missed cuts at the WM Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational. He started this week No. 48 in the Official World Golf Ranking with just two tournaments to follow.

“Yeah, every week,’’ he said when asked if he’s kept an eye on the rankings. “It’s important, I want to get to Augusta. I’ve always wanted to be there. You’re always looking at the score of a basketball game. I think it’s messed up how the world rankings work now that I’m paying more attention to it. Like you can not play and move up, so it’s pretty odd.

“But I’m glad I don’t have to crunch the numbers, and I think I’ll have a great opportunity to get to Augusta.’’

A strong week at TPC Sawgrass would all but assure it. A victory makes it automatic, but a high finish against one of the top fields of the year would push him well inside the top 50 without much to worry about.

And Varner was playing quite nicely in the weather-delayed first round. He made seven birdies and no bogeys through 16 holes, and stepped to the 17th tee – the island green hole that was playing 137 yards – leading the tournament by two shots.

That’s when Varner said he chose the wrong club. He hit a pitching wedge deep into the green that spun back some 40 feet and into the water. Then, after considerable debate about where to drop, he nearly saw the same thing occur with his third shot from the drop area, the ball coming to rest in the high fringe bordering the green.

He hit a poor chip and two-putted for a triple-bogey 6, then followed with a poor tee shot at the 18th hole that led to a bogey. After playing the first 16 holes in 7 under par, he played the last two in 4 over to settle for 69.

Adding insult to injury, he was the only player who hit a ball into the water at the 17th Thursday.

“(I played) 16 great holes. Hopefully I can do it again,’’ he said. “Everything was good. If you could repeat it – I mean, I would like to hole a few more putts – but even it being soft like this, it’s a tough place. I’ve played here a lot, living here for a little bit of my life, so I know and understand how hard it can be.’’

Varner took his misfortune in stride. On the first hole, he thought he had lost his ball, only to have Will Zalatoris’ caddie, Ryan Goble, find it plugged just before he was going to head back to the tee to hit again.

“It could have been totally different,’’ Varner said. “So, I’m super fortunate to even be in the clubhouse. It was a long day. I think it’s going to be a long week. And I’m looking forward to the opportunity to just have a chance.’’

Varner said he met with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan this week in the aftermath of all the Saudi talk, and while he would not disclose what was discussed, said he appreciated the chance to speak with him and that, “I’ve always supported the PGA Tour when they wanted me to be there.’’

For now, the focus will be on the Players. Varner, who was tied for 11th as play was suspended Thursday, wants to have a good week here, and then plans to play next week’s Valspar Championship as well as the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship. That is the last event for determining top 50 status and a Masters invite.

“Put it in my hands, nobody else’s,’’ he said.

