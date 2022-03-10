Video: Big Money, Bad Weather In Play at TPC Sawgrass

A record $20 million is up for grabs and a new world No. 1 may emerge at The Players Championship, Colin McDonald explains, and inclement weather will play a role.

The Players Championship annually offers an eye-popping purse, but this year’s is one for the record books. The $20 million purse includes a $3.6 million winner’s share, both records and up from $15 million and $2.7 million (won by Justin Thomas) just a year ago.

Want some perspective? Last year’s U.S. Open purse was $12.5 million. And Jack Nicklaus for his career made … well, let’s just say nowhere near that much.

But will all that money be handed out on Sunday afternoon? That remains to be seen with a shaky forecast that delayed play immediately in the first round. Sunday’s forecast looks dry but it will be cold for Florida in mid-March.

And not only are big paydays in play, but so could the world No. 1 ranking. Collin Morikawa, ranked No. 2, can knock Jon Rahm from the top spot with a win. Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler, a winner in two of his last three starts, could also rise to the top spot.

