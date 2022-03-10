Video: Big Money, Bad Weather In Play at TPC Sawgrass

Skip to main content

Bundle Up for a Grueling (and Lucrative) Players Championship

A record $20 million is up for grabs and a new world No. 1 may emerge at The Players Championship, Colin McDonald explains, and inclement weather will play a role.
The Players Championship annually offers an eye-popping purse, but this year’s is one for the record books. The $20 million purse includes a $3.6 million winner’s share, both records and up from $15 million and $2.7 million (won by Justin Thomas) just a year ago.

Want some perspective? Last year’s U.S. Open purse was $12.5 million. And Jack Nicklaus for his career made … well, let’s just say nowhere near that much.

But will all that money be handed out on Sunday afternoon? That remains to be seen with a shaky forecast that delayed play immediately in the first round. Sunday’s forecast looks dry but it will be cold for Florida in mid-March.

And not only are big paydays in play, but so could the world No. 1 ranking. Collin Morikawa, ranked No. 2, can knock Jon Rahm from the top spot with a win. Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler, a winner in two of his last three starts, could also rise to the top spot.

All that and more are covered in this week’s episode of “Up and Down.” For more videos from Morning Read, click here.

