Skip to main content

TPC Sawgrass Endures Lightning, Rain at Players Championship, More in the Forecast

Nearly half the field completed the first round with Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge sharing the lead with 6-under 66.
Sebastian Munoz shields himself from the elements during Thursday's rain-interrupted first round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Sebastian Munoz shields himself from the elements during Thursday's rain-interrupted first round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The first round of the Players Championship was delayed, started, delayed again and then suspended due to darkness. Welcome to what promises to be a long week at the TPC Sawgrass, home of the PGA Tour and its flagship tournament.

Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge managed to dodge enough raindrops and delays to complete their first rounds with 6-under-par 66s to take the clubhouse lead, with Kramer Hickok, Joaquin Neimann, Keith Mitchell and Anirban Lahiri following with 67.

Three more players finished with 4-under 68 before the horn blew at 6:36 p.m. ET. The first round will resume, weather-permitting, at 7:15 a.m. Friday. Second-round tee times would begin around 11 a.m.

“I’m not going to complain about the day or anything," Fleetwood said. “I’m just going to be happy with the 66."

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The round was delayed by one hour to start and then after threatening weather moved into the area, was halted at 11 a.m. It didn’t resume until 3:14 p.m. after a 4-hour, 14-minute delay.

Fleetwood said he was “chuffed" by his play and for good reason. The Englishman, who was one of the best in the world and a star for Europe at the 2018 Ryder Cup, has struggled for most of the past two years. He barely hung onto the 50th spot in the Official World Ranking following the Honda Classic to qualify for the Players.

Nearly half — 69 of the 144-player field — finished the round. Seventeen players had yet to tee off for their first round when play was suspended for the day. Defending champion Justin Thomas played two holes and was even par.

“I think it's pretty impressive that we were able to finish today, and yeah, I think it's going to be big to not wake up early tomorrow and try to rest a little bit," Niemann said. “I don't know, doesn't look good tomorrow, but yeah, hopefully we can play some holes tomorrow. That would be nice."

More Players Championship Coverage:

- Sawgrass Endures, Lightning, Rain and More is In Store
- Tommy Fleetwood's Close Shave Saves Face
- Sawgrass Proves Again It's a Course Where Everyone Has a Shot
- Video: Big Money, Bad Weather are in Play
- With One Eye on Augusta, Varner III Starts Strong at Players
- Pete Dye's Island 17th Hole: For a Copy, It's Perfect

Tags
terms:
Tommy FleetwoodPlayers ChampionshipTPC SawgrassTom Hoge

Sawgrass-Rain
News

Even on Soggy Opening Day, Sawgrass Proved Again That It's a Special Course That Gives Everyone a Shot

By Alex Miceli2 minutes ago
fleetwood players
News

Tommy Fleetwood's Close Shave Saves Face at Players Championship

By Gary Van Sickle16 minutes ago
tpc sawgrass thurs
News

TPC Sawgrass Endures Lightning, Rain at Players Championship, More in the Forecast

By Bob Harig18 minutes ago
Harold Varner watches his tee shot on the first hole in the opening round of the 2022 Players Championship.
News

Harold Varner Starts Solid at The Players While Keeping an Eye on Augusta

By Bob Harig21 minutes ago
3.10 Up and Down Cover
News

Video: Big Money, Bad Weather In Play at TPC Sawgrass

By Colin McDonald3 hours ago
Ann Liguori article image
News

Discussing Commissioner Jay Monahan's 'State of the Game'

By Ann Liguori7 hours ago
matsuyama api
News

Hideki Matsuyama Withdraws From Players Championship

By Bob Harig9 hours ago
Tiger Woods | WGHOF Induction
News

Tiger Woods Delivers Emotional HOF Speech to Close the Show on Class of 2022

By Bob Harig21 hours ago
4bbdba6d-6e73-48fa-b836-a29e55973d1b_600x394.jpg
News

Dyes’ island 17th: For a copy, it’s perfect

By John Fischer22 hours ago