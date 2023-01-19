Henrik Stenson Returns to the DP World Tour, Trailing a Familiar Foe

The Swede hadn't played on the DP World Tour since having his Ryder Cup captaincy stripped for his move to LIV Golf. His replacement is leading after one round in Abu Dhabi.

To say it’s been a tumultuous last 12 months for Henrik Stenson does not tell the full story. Sweden’s most accomplished golfer, a major winner and longtime Ryder Cup star for Europe, saw his captaincy for 2023 removed as part of the drama that saw him sign with LIV Golf.

On Thursday, Stenson, 46, was back on the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour) for the first time since the controversy blew up last summer.

Stenson opened the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with a 4-under-par 68 at Yas Links to trail leader Luke Donald, who shot 64. Ah yes, Luke Donald—the Englishman who replaced Stenson as captain.

Henrik Stenson won his first start in LIV Golf last year. Richard Cashin/USA TODAY Sports

Stenson, who had accepted the captaincy last March for this year’s matches in Rome, saw that honor stripped as he was about to make official his commitment to LIV Golf. Adding to the storyline—Stenson went out and won his first LIV event at the New Jersey tournament in July following a run of indifferent play.

"It’s been great," Stenson told reporters afterward. “It’s been a while. A lot of guys I haven’t seen for a long, long time. It’s been good fun to catch up with some longtime friends that I haven’t seen for a long time. It's been a great week so far."

It didn't necessarily start out that way. Stenson left his Florida home on Sunday for the United Arab Emirates and his clubs did not arrive until Tuesday afternoon. Because he was not part of the pro-am Wednesday, he didn't get to practice on the course with his clubs.

And the fact that he is in the tournament—along with other LIV Golf players Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Patrick Reed, Sam Horsfield, Richard Bland and others—is due to a temporary stay granted last July by a U.K. court that is to be resolved next month. It allows LIV golfers who are DP World Tour members to compete in tournaments.

Thus, Stenson and others will also compete next week in Dubai before heading to the Asian Tour opener at the Saudi International.

The five-day session to resolve the matter will begin on Feb. 6 with a resolution expected perhaps within a week.

The question as to whether LIV players should be allowed to compete in DP World was put to Stenson on Thursday.

"When all of us went to play on the PGA Tour back in the day, no one said we shouldn't have been welcomed back," Stenson said, referring to the fact that numerous players held dual memberships. "There are multiple tours in the world and as far as I’m concerned, as long as you fulfill your (membership) criteria and earn your right to be there, you should be able to play in as many tournaments as you like. I haven't had one player step up to me personally and vent those thoughts."

Stenson highlighted a distinct difference in LIV Golf’s litigation with the PGA Tour, which requires a 15-event minimum to be a member. With 14 LIV events on its schedule, no matter where you stand on the issue, doing both would be difficult.

But the DP World Tour requires just four tournaments outside of the major championships and the one World Golf Championship event to meet membership requirements. Stenson and others will be halfway there after next week.

As for the Ryder Cup captaincy, Stenson was asked if he had any regrets.

"No, I made my decision and obviously Ryder Cup Europe made theirs," said Stenson, who played in the Ryder Cup six times. "Yeah, it's not great, but it is what is. The Ryder Cup has been a huge part of my career, so I wish Luke all the best with the team going forward. We’ll see where we all end up in the long run with this."

