Henrik Stenson's 'Rollercoaster' Ride Ends With LIV Golf Win at Bedminster

In two weeks' time, the Swede lost his European Ryder Cup captaincy, joined LIV Golf and grabbed his biggest payday in New Jersey.

Stenson, 46, won $4,375,000 on Sunday in his first LIV Golf Invitational Series start. John Jones/USA Today

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Henrik Stenson did his best not to let on, but it was clear the events of the past two weeks had taken their toll.

The momentous decision to leave the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour to sign with LIV Golf had cost him the captaincy of the 2023 European Ryder Cup team, an honor that turned into dishonor as he was criticized for taking the money over such a prestigious career achievement.

And when he showed up in New Jersey for his first LIV Golf Invitational Series event, it seemed that the typically jovial and often humorous Stenson was feeling the strain.

“I saw him at dinner on Tuesday night and he looked fairly upset,’’ said Graeme McDowell, who was an assistant along with Stenson on the 2021 European Team. “I understand why. We’ve all been through it in some shape or form. He’s just not a guy who is used to negativity. So this is probably bittersweet.’’

Stenson put it all aside at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, leading the 54-hole event from the start on Friday and holding off Matthew Wolff and Dustin Johnson by two shots to win $4 million from the $20 million individual purse.

Because Stenson’s four-man team, the Majestics, finished second that meant another $375,000 as they split $1.5 million. The 4 Aces team consisting of Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez won the team competition by eight strokes, splitting $3 million.

Stenson referred to this most recent time as “a bit of a rollercoaster.’’

Within days of missing the cut at the British Open, the Swedish golfer was stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy by Ryder Cup Europe as he was on the verge of being announced as the latest signee for LIV Golf.

While Stenson, 46, had been rumored to be involved with the Saudi-backed league going back to last winter, he backed off in the aftermath of a slew of negativity surrounding the venture, including Phil Mickelson’s comments that sent the Hall of Famer into exile.

Stenson on March 15 was announced as Europe’s captain, having played on five teams. He won the 2016 Open at Royal Troon in a duel with Mickelson, but only twice won more money in a season than he received Sunday.

“I’m really pleased for him,’’ said Lee Westwood, a member of the same team as Stenson. “I think he’s been playing quite well recently and not getting the results. I think once he did the press conference (on Thursday), I think he was obviously then able to focus on the golf.’’

Stenson began the tournament on Friday by hitting 17 of 18 greens in regulation and shooting 7-under-par 64. A 69 on Saturday kept him in the lead and he increased it to five strokes at one point Sunday before Wolff, who shot 64, tried to make it interesting down the stretch. Johnson finished with a 68 to tie Wolff. They each earned $1,812,500.

“I think there might have been a little extra motivation in there this week,’’ Stenson said. “When we as players have that in there, we can bring out the good stuff. I think that’s been a bit of a theme in my career. When we really want something, I manage to dig a little bit deeper. I’m very pleased with that.

“Now it’s about looking forward for me at least. I’m super proud with the focus I had this week. I’ve been working pretty hard to get the game back in shape. It’s certainly going in the right direction.’’

This was the third of eight scheduled LIV Golf Invitational Series events this year. The first was won by Charl Schwartzel, with Branden Grace following in Portland.

LIV Golf now will take the next four weeks off before playing again outside of Boston, Sept. 2-4.