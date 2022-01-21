Skip to main content
How Supply-Chain Issues May Affect New Golf Gear

In a new episode, former long-drive champion Art Sellinger joins the show for a wide-ranging interview.

In this new edition of the Golf Talk America podcast, long-drive champion Art Sellinger joins the show for a wide-ranging interview. He sounds off on his Dallas Cowboys, and their stunning last-second loss to the San Francisco 49ers last weekend. He has some ideas on what might be happening behind the scenes that continues to prevent the Cowboys from returning to the Super Bowl. 

Sellinger's golf opinions are no less hard-hitting. He discusses the upcoming PGA Merchandise Show, and how supply-chain issues impact might affect the arrival of new, 2022 golf gear.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Golf Talk America coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network. 

