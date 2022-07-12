Skip to main content

How to Bet 2022 British Open: Choosing Mix of Favorites and Mid-Range Players Could Pay Off

The British Open is here, and our hosts break down daily fantasy options, plus sportsbook bets and one-and-done pools.

The British Open will soon kick off at the Old Course at St. Andrews, and the Gaming Golf Podcast returns to break it down for daily fantasy lineups, plus straight-ticket bets and one-and-done pools. Rotowire's Jeff Erickson and Scott Jenstad join Morning Read's Jeff Ritter -- who do they like to lift the Claret Jug on Sunday? Here are the highlights:

British Open Picks for Daily Fantasy Games

$10,000 tier: Jenstad: Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth; Ritter: Jordan Spieth

$9,000 tier: Jenstad: Xander Schauffele, Cam Smith, Shane Lowry and Will Zalatoris; Ritter: Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick and Hideki Matsuyama

$8,000 tier: Jenstad and Ritter both like Tommy Fleetwood and Tony Finau

$7,000 tier: Jenstad: Max Homa, Tiger Woods, Seamus Power, Jordan Smith and Ryan Fox; Ritter: Max Homa, Adam Scott, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland, Christian Bezhiudenhout

$6,000 tier: Jenstad: Joohyung Kim, Emiliano Grillo, Haotong Li; Ritter: Kevin Kisner, Stuart Cink

Picks to Win 2022 British Open

With odds from the SI Sportsbook, here is a look at our hosts' betting cards:

Ritter: Fleetwood (33-1), Matsuyama (40-1), Finau (45-1), Ryan Fox Top-10 (6-1)

Jenstad: Justin Thomas (20-1), Cam Smith (22-1) Fleetwood (33-1), Finau (45-1), Homa (50-1)

Picks to Win British Open for One-and-Done Pools

In one-and-done pools, you can only use the same player once per calendar year. Here are our hosts' picks to win this week:

Jeff Ritter: Justin Thomas
Scott Jenstad: Cam Smith
Jeff Erickson: Scottie Scheffler

Watch the video episode above, and hit the play button below to listen. Look for more episodes of Gaming Golf coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network

